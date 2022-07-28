ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron Pride Festival returns to downtown in August with emphasis on intersectionality

By Shannon Coan, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
Akron's Pride Festival is back for its sixth year.

This year's event will be on Aug. 27 in downtown Akron with a variety of entertainment and events planned for the day.

The festival will kick off at 10 a.m. with the Akron Equity March down Main Street, which will begin near the Spaghetti Warehouse and end at Lock 3

It's the festivals second year at Lock 3, where the heart of the day's activities will be held. Food vendors will be spread throughout the venue and a Pride Kids' Zone for families attending the festival will be active during the afternoon.

This year's theme for the march is "Stronger Together."

Safe space:New LGBTQ center opens, creating safe space for Black, gay people

"We want to bring focus to the intersectionality experienced by members in the LGBTQAI+ community and bring understanding to the thought that any oppression or discrimination experienced by one community impacts other communities too," Akron Pride Festival said on its website.

Citing their opposition to legislation impacting the transgender community and LGBTQ youth as well as social justice issues impacting the Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) community, Akron Pride said the theme encapsulates their goal to work "towards a community where everyone can be their authentic self and feel safe and included."

Strongly opposed: Akron LGBTQ+ community reacts to Ohio House Bill 616

Organizers have said they moved the city's celebration to August so it would not compete with other events in the region that are in June.

Denise Dykes
1d ago

Don’t these people have jobs and bills to pay?!?! If you want to be accepted be acceptable!!! Stop trying to explain yourselves and go live your life!

MelN
3d ago

They had the whole month of June enough of this Alphabet soup!

