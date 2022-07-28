David Bell's move with Graham Ashcraft backfires, Strickland blows save in Reds loss

When Cincinnati Reds Manager David Bell walked to the mound with two outs in the seventh inning Thursday, he was confident about bringing in Alexis Díaz.

Graham Ashcraft's pitch count was near 100. He was pitching with a two-run lead, a runner on third base and Miami Marlins slugger Jesús Aguilar at the plate, a guy who homered off Ashcraft earlier in the game.

"He just came out and he’s like, 'What you got?" Ashcraft said. "I was like, I’ve got a punchout and some other words. He trusted me."

It was a big moment for the 24-year-old Ashcraft , a chance to reward his manager's trust, but the decision backfired. Ashcraft lost the matchup, giving up an RBI single to Aguilar, and the Reds lost the game, 7-6, after closer Hunter Strickland blew a save in the ninth inning.

At the end of the seventh inning, after Díaz stranded the tying run at second base, Bell told Ashcraft that he trusts the next time will work out in his favor.

"That was a tough call with the day Aguilar had on him," Bell said. "As much confidence as I have in Graham and want to give him that opportunity, maybe that's a time where I take it out of his hand. Maybe that was my mistake. But at the same time, it is something that is going to happen again with Graham and there's no hesitation on his part."

It was a learning moment for Ashcraft, who had moments of brilliance and moments where he looked like a rookie against the Marlins. Ashcraft struck out three of the four batters he faced in the first inning, finding success with his slider to pair with his cutter.

Then there was the two-out, two-run homer to Aguilar in the third inning, leaving a cutter over the plate in a 2-0 count.

"Went against the game plan," Ashcraft said of the third-inning homer. "I got greedy. I wanted to throw a heater by him. I pulled it a little bit, left it middle down and he just got a hold of it."

When Ashcraft faced Aguilar for the fourth time, he was beat on a two-seamer. He yanked it, he said, trying to throw the pitch in too perfect of a spot.

Aguilar was a one-man wrecking crew. He had three hits, a triple shy of the cycle, and four RBI.

"I was pretty committed to to go Díaz right there," Bell said. "In my heart, I wanted Graham to have the opportunity. That's why it's tough because I do want that. He's every bit good enough to get that opportunity and get that out. But I've seen enough games, I know our team well enough and most times I trust that I'm doing the right thing whether it works out or not. Right there I changed my mind and gave him the opportunity."

It doesn't help Bell or the Reds when a decision backfires in a loss. Strickland failed to retire any of his three batters. Jesús Sánchez hit a leadoff game-tying homer to right field in a six-pitch at-bat.

Strickland’s blown save ended the bullpen’s 12-inning scoreless streak and cost the Reds a chance to win their four-game series against the Marlins at Great American Ball Park in front of the crowd of 14,506.

"Not making pitches, it's unacceptable," Strickland said. "Tried to go backfoot slider there and obviously he capitalized on it."

After Sánchez's game-tying homer in the ninth inning, Strickland walked a batter in an eight-pitch at-bat and hit a batter. Bell turned to reliever Buck Farmer, who gave up an RBI double to Joey Wendle on his fourth pitch.

It’s uncertain what the Reds’ lineup will look like after Tuesday’s trade deadline , but a lot of changes could be on the horizon. Donovan Solano, who signed a one-year contract as a free agent in March, hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth inning. Tommy Pham and Brandon Drury, both eligible to become free agents at the end of the season, hit back-to-back doubles in the first inning.

Tyler Naquin, another free agent at the end of the season, launched a solo homer off a left-handed pitcher in the sixth inning and drove in a run on a groundout.

The Reds have the fourth-youngest pitching staff in the Majors, according to Baseball-Reference, and the third-oldest lineup. For a last-place team in the National League Central, that’s a formula for a lot of trade candidates and some future building blocks.

Ashcraft, one of those building blocks, permitted three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings while striking out six. He was a batter away from an even better outing.

"It's very disappointing when it doesn't work out," Bell said. "It could've gone either way there. The part of it that's great is that Graham deserves it. He's earned it. He's shown he can get the best hitters out and he will get that opportunity moving forward."

The Reds had a two-out rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring on a Tommy Pham RBI single after two walks, but Joey Votto struck out with two runners on base for the final out.

