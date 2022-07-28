South Carolina football's offense was one of SEC's worst in 2021. Why Shane Beamer expects that to change

BLYTHEWOOD — South Carolina's offense was one of the SEC's worst last season, but the addition of some transfers and returning players having a year in the system, a big improvement is expected.

Only Vanderbilt averaged fewer than the Gamecocks' 22.6 points per game and totaled less than USC's 4,388 yards. With the Gamecocks returning their offensive coordinator (Marcus Satterfield) for the first time in three seasons, coach Shane Beamer said the difference so far has been like night and day.

"Obviously any time you're in a system for a year or two, there's a comfort level," Beamer said at Thursday's annual media golf outing. "I know for me as a coach when I've been a part of a program, I had so much of a better understanding and comfort level with what I was coaching and teaching in Year 2 than I did Year 1. Not just with my position, but what all 10 positions were doing around me. So there's absolutely more of a confidence level without a doubt. And you see it."

Beamer added the NCAA relaxing rules that prevented teams from having much contact with one another over the summer have also had a positive effect on a program in the second year of his tenure.

"Being able to get on the field with our guys periodically throughout the summer, meet with them and you can actually have a football out there within the time limit rules," Beamer said. "So to be able to install the offense before and during spring practice and then to be able to review that throughout the summer, and then you'll into it again starting preseason camp, there's no question our guys can go out there and operate much more efficiently than what we did last year. And then us continuing to fit this offense to our personnel and continue to try and streamline things to make them conducive for everybody."

The most important addition to the offense was Oklahoma transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler and the team will benefit from the healthy return of junior quarterback Luke Doty. He entered last season as the starter before undergoing season ending foot surgery in October. Four quarterbacks started for the Gamecocks last season.

"His rehab has been awesome," Beamer said. "It's a credit to him with how he's attacked it. A credit to our training room. He was pretty much doing everything during spring practice and then stayed healthy throughout the summer. He's full go."

Preseason practice starts Aug. 5 and the season-opener is Sept. 3 at home against Georgia State.

Beamer said redshirt senior defensive lineman Rick Sandidge will miss the season due to injury and his career at USC is over. He missed all of last season after ankle surgery.