ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newman, CA

17 sick, filthy dogs seized in Newman believed to be tied to Modesto puppy mill suspect

By Erin Tracy
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lGWu_0gwbE7OY00

Seventeen sick dogs seized by Newman animal control are believed to be connected to the alleged operator of a large puppy mill in Modesto who was arrested in May.

Newman animal control officers found the dogs in kennels on a truck bed and attached trailer parked on a sunny dirt lot in the 600 block of Fig Lane around 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, according to Newman Police Lt. Brett Short.

A neighbor who called police said the truck and trailer had been parked there since Monday and the dogs were without water or shelter.

The dogs were found covered in feces and some were missing fur and skin and appeared to be malnourished

Short said all the dogs had diarrhea and some had physical injuries, including one with severely infected wounds on its neck, scalp and shoulders. Short said a veterinarian could not determine what caused the wounds.

A person of interest was found inside a home next to the dirt lot. The person was taken by ambulance to a hospital due to needing attention for a chronic medical condition, Short said.

“He will most likely be arrested upon release from the medical facility,” he said.

All the dogs — four French bulldogs, one Doberman, 11 pit bulls, and a “little white fluffy dog” — were seized by animal control, Short said.

He said the trailer was found to be registered to 38-year-old Nicholas Baugh, who was arrested in May after 151 dogs were found living in deplorable conditions inside two duplexes in the 500 block of Roselawn Avenue in west Modesto.

“It is believed that our person of interest works or worked for him,” Short said.

One of those dogs was dead when officers arrived and another had to be euthanized, but the rest — many of which were also French bulldogs and Dobermans — were taken in by rescues.

Baugh was charged with 15 felony counts of cruelty to an animal — two of the counts include the enhancement of using a knife — and a misdemeanor of keeping an animal without proper care related to 134 of the dogs, as well as a domestic violence charge related to the Modesto case.

Deputy District Attorney Tracy Griffin, who is prosecuting the case, said Baugh is not facing additional charges related to the Newman case but the investigation is ongoing.

Baugh remains in jail with bail set at $650,000. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for September.

The Newman Animal Shelter is seeking monetary donations in order to pay for the necessary medical treatment, as well as dog food donations. Donations may be brought to the Newman Police Department during lobby hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xl7Bz_0gwbE7OY00
Officers responding to a report of possible animal neglect and abuse seized 18 dogs from a property on the 600 block of Fig Lane in Newman on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Dogs were found to be panting, without water, and the majority without food. They were found to be covered in feces and some in poor physical condition. Newman Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWGAs_0gwbE7OY00
Officers responding to a report of possible animal neglect and abuse seized 18 dogs from a property on the 600 block of Fig Lane in Newman on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Dogs were found to be panting, without water, and the majority without food. They were found to be covered in feces and some in poor physical condition. Newman Police Department

Comments / 5

Citizen Jane
2d ago

Those poor dogs! God bless they and their rescuers! The owner needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
Newman, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Modesto, CA
City
Newman, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
West Modesto, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dog#Animal Cruelty#Animal Hospital#Domestic Violence#Pets#Newman Police Lt#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

4K+
Followers
128
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy