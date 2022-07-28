One man is dead and another is in jail after a Saturday morning crash on Seminole Boulevard. Investigators with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 77-year-old Roger Kupsoff was traveling north on Seminole Boulevard in Seminole at about 9:30 a.m. when 51-year-old Brent Rozic was speeding west in a pickup truck on 102nd Avenue North toward the intersection.

