Indian Shores, FL

Beach Beacon

Police chief: Burglary suspects showed 'total disregard' for life, property

BELLEAIR — One day after a string of vehicle burglaries ended with the fleeing suspects colliding with a Belleair Police Department cruiser, sending an officer and four juveniles to area hospitals, passing vehicles crunched over the remaining bits of glass and plastic strewn along Mehlenbacher Road. Other than the...
BELLEAIR, FL
Beach Beacon

Pasco man faces vehicular homicide charge in fatal Seminole Blvd. crash

One man is dead and another is in jail after a Saturday morning crash on Seminole Boulevard. Investigators with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 77-year-old Roger Kupsoff was traveling north on Seminole Boulevard in Seminole at about 9:30 a.m. when 51-year-old Brent Rozic was speeding west in a pickup truck on 102nd Avenue North toward the intersection.
SEMINOLE, FL

