Former Prairie Village police officer’s license revoked after sexting arrestee

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training revoked their certification of a former Prairie Village police officer following an investigation last month.

In their investigation, the committee found that the officer, identified as Rolando Swaby, had made an arrest of a young female in March 2020.

Following the arrest, investigators discovered Swaby made sexually explicit text messages to the woman he had arrested.

Investigators attempted to interview Swaby at their Wichita offices, but Swaby declined and instead the committee, using information and documents from the Prairie Village Police Department, found Swaby’s conduct to be unprofessional and not in good moral character.

The committee also cited Swaby for failing to cooperate with the investigation.

Swaby left the department on Oct. 20, 2021.

He’s the second officer within the Prairie Village police department to lose their certification in 2022.

In March, the committee revoked the license of Officer Jeffrey Henley after a sex trafficking investigation in Shawnee County, Kansas, revealed Henley had paid to have sex with a 17-year-old female.

The investigation revealed that Henley had started to text the female when she was 16.

The committee concluded that Henley failed to cooperate with the investigation and that his actions were not in good moral character.

Three other Johnson County law enforcement officers have also lost their certifications in 2022, marking five total through July 13.

Two Johnson County-area law enforcement officials lost their certifications in all of 2021. Three officers lost certification in 2020.

—