Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!

KWTX
Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night. The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship. Each contestant...
sillyamerica.com
Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas
I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock. Horned lizards are a threatened species in Texas, but efforts are underway to save our official state reptile: https://bit.ly/HornedLizardMilestone.
KVUE
Texas This Week: Economist Ray Perryman on if the US is headed for recession
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Central Texas economist Ray Perryman, Ph.D., weighs in on the state of the economy and if the U.S. is headed toward a recession. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas abortion ban to go into effect...
PHOTOS: NBC23 and CBS4 broadcasts LIVE from MXLAN in McAllen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The NBC23 and CBS4 team was out in the community on Thursday and Friday, broadcasting LIVE from the MXLAN festival in McAllen. The annual five-day festival celebrates the influence of Latino history and culture. We shared the music, food, art, and fun available at the festival with our viewers at home. […]
Beto says, "Texas women deserve better than Greg Abbott’s extreme, dangerous policies."
Two Images from WikiCommons images combined by the author. "Texas women deserve better than Greg Abbott's extreme dangerous policies." Beto O'Rourke. Today was Day 10 on Beto O'Rourkes 49 day drive across Texas. The Democrat nominee for Texas Governor made campaign stops in the towns of Palestine, Longview, and Lufkin, where he was met by large fans at his town hall meetings.
KVUE
2 tickets in Texas won $1M in Mega Millions. Here's where they were purchased.
TEXAS, USA — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets, Texans!. The winning numbers for the $1.28 billion prize were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2. The cash option was $747.2 million. Nobody from Texas bought the jackpot-winning ticket, which was purchased in Illinois. The last time someone won...
Monkeypox Reaches Largest City in Texas - Here’s What You Need to Know
Monkeypox was spreading throughout cities in Texas over the past few months. In Dallas, Texas, there are 101 confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus. The CDC said there are 315 cases throughout the state. Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said:
Texas families would receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal
Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
spotlightepnews.com
Mc Allen, Texas presents Charlie Clark with a Proclamation and officially names June 27 as “Charlie Clark Day” Cameron and El Paso Counties also present proclamations
El Paso, TX, July 28, 2022 – Charlie Clark, founder of Charlie Clark Automotive Group with thirteen locations in Brownsville, Harlingen, El Paso, McAllen, Mission and Laredo and star and Executive Producer of the film Green Ghost & The Masters of the Stone, was presented with proclamations by Cameron and El Paso Counties. The film was entirely shot in Texas and supported local crafts and filmmaking.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.28.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WFAA
The Texas drought is getting worse. Here is what it means for you.
DALLAS — The sights of the ongoing Texas drought are striking. Large cracks can be seen all across North Texas due to hardened soil from lack of soil moisture. One year ago, Texas was 94% drought-free. Now, over 97% of the state is under a drought. A combination of...
fox26houston.com
Woman goes viral for documenting her Texas experience
TEXAS - A mother who moved to Round Rock from California a year ago has been documenting all the ins and outs she's learned about becoming a Texan, pleasant or not. "You can start sweating when you're still wet from the shower," she said in one TikTok video on what she’s learned living in Texas for one full year.
KWTX
Central Texas man pays it forward with $5 for kids going back-to-school
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An elderly Central Texas man is making back-to-school shopping a bit easier for local moms, walking the aisles of a Walmart a couple of times a week and passing out $5 bills to those with school-aged children. The man, who doesn’t want to be identified by...
Best of the RGV BBQ: #2 The Bullpen Smoke House
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The results are in for Best of the RGV: BBQ Edition. ValleyCentral asked the public to find the best BBQ in the Rio Grande Valley and you delivered. The #2 spot goes to The Bullpen Smoke House in Brownsville. Owner Luis Muñoz opened the restaurant just four months ago and quickly […]
The craziest shark catches reeled in from Texas waters so far this year
It's been a wild year so far for sharks.
Best of the RGV BBQ Winner: RJ’s BBQ
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The results are in for Best of the RGV BBQ Edition. ValleyCentral asked the public to find the best BBQ in the Rio Grande Valley and you delivered. The #1 spot goes to RJ’S BBQ of Brownsville. RJ’S BBQ is currently located at the food court in Sunrise Mall. Owner Raul […]
Brownsville firefighters extinguish major grass fire Saturday
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department responded to multiple emergencies Saturday, including a food truck fire at the flea market and a midday grass fire. According to a Facebook post made by the Brownsville Firefighters, the station received about 100 calls Saturday in response to emergencies including a grass fire, vehicle recovery and […]
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this week
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Water restrictions in place for Brownsville residents
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) is placing water restrictions on residents as dry conditions have led the city to reach stage two of its drought contingency plan. Cleiri Quezada, lead communications and public relations coordinator for BPUB, said the water restrictions are a result of low water levels at Amistad […]
