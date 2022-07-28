Dallas landlord made record profits while evading eviction moratoriums, U.S. House committee says

www.ksat.com
John Galt
3d ago
I don't blame them. evict them and let the government who caused the problems take care of them. that halt om evictions was unlawful anyway.
John Chandler
2d ago
Don’t pay then get out. People renting are doing so to make a profit. They not your mommy and daddy and for sure not the government. Welcome to adulthood
