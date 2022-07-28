'Average Joe' from Georgia handcrafts 21 butterfly benches memorializing victims of school shooting in Uvalde

www.kagstv.com
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/1/22
The Peach County Sheriff is looking into how an inmate died in his cell on. 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
wgxa.tv
Miss Georgia 2022 gets emotional at her homecoming celebration
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and the city of Warner Robins invited residents to join a homecoming celebration today to welcome back the newly crowned Miss Georgia, Kelsey Hollis. With a wave of emotion as she took the stage for her speech, Hollis says words and conversations stick with her. She explains how when competing in a pageant in Tennessee, a parent acclaimed Hollis for her performance; however, being unable to remember her name, the parent called her "that black girl." These words stuck with Hollis throughout the last year, ultimately helping her realize her true potential.
Georgia man called bomb threat to avoid work, ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in restitution
SAVANNAH, Ga — A Georgia man has been ordered to repay the enormous cost of shutting down his job with a fake bomb threat. Elliott Sherman, “Amir Turner,” 23, of Vidalia, was fired, arrested and now owes nearly $40,000 after he called in a workplace bomb threat to get out of work on Sept. 11, 2021.
Unborn child dead and more injured after crash in Laurens County on I-16
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman has lost her child and more are injured after a car crash in Laurens County on Saturday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 20 Dublin responded to the crash around 8:54 a.m. on Georgia highway 19 at I-16 in Laurens County.
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Body of deceased man found in car in Macon Kroger parking lot
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Authorities responded to a Macon Kroger shopping plaza on Friday after the body of a deceased man was discovered. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the victim, 41-year-old Donnie Pierce, was found in a car. Jones says Pierce was homeless, is from Houston County, and...
wgxa.tv
Local mural of Jason Aldean has sparked controversy
MACON-BIBB, COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Abstract artist, Shamika Bussey, created a mural of Middle Georgia's biggest county musicians Jason Aldean. The mural quickly grew attraction as people reacted to the mural. "For me, all comments are positive and I'm glad I put my heart and soul into it, and painted...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins teen in surgery after being shot by cousin
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 16-year-old is in jail after shooting his 15-year-old cousin in the chest, sending him to the hospital for surgery. According to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Laura Avenue, where the 15-year-old was shot.
Volunteer firefighters in Hawkinsville run into burning house to save couple
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — It's something you think may never happen to you. Imagine you're sitting watching TV, and your house goes up in flames. That's what happened to 74-year-old Larry and 86-year-old Margaret Walker in Hawkinsville. They had some pretty special guys who jumped in to rescue them. "You...
WALB 10
Tift Co. students head back to the classroom
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Friday marked the first day of school for several south Georgia school districts. Tift County Schools made it a huge deal for their students returning to school. School leaders emphasized students and staff had high momentum starting off on the first day. They were welcomed with...
Macon artist stands by her depiction of country music star Jason Aldean in mural
MACON, Ga. — Country music superstar Jason Aldean grew up in Central Georgia, went to Windsor Academy, and even titled his last album, "Macon." He's a legend, but some people are calling a mural with his likeness a big miss. The artist Shamika Bussey doesn't mind a bit. Some...
wtoc.com
School hours changing in Toombs County
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in the Toombs County School District head back to the classroom one week from Friday. “It’s always an exciting day, the first day of school,” Superintendent Barry Waller said. And it’s just around the corner on Aug. 5. Staff says there are...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Lyons Woman and Pets Die in Structure Fire
Toombs County Fire Department Fire-Arson Investigator Jennifer Moser, CFI, and Georgia State Fire Marshall Allen Logue conducting fire fatality investigation. For the second time in a week a Toombs County resident has died in a fire. Chief Johnny Moser of the Toombs County Fire Department reports that just before 7:00...
wtoc.com
Students return to Vidalia City Schools with a new dress code
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - In just over a week, the hallways of Vidalia City Schools will be hustling and bustling with students. “You always look forward to a new school year,” said Superintendent Garrett Wilcox. Vidalia City Schools Superintendent Garrett Wilcox says he’s hopeful for a year much like...
wfxl.com
Supporters of Cordele Chairman speak out following petition for his removal
Residents of Cordele have filed an application for the removal of city commission Chairman Joshua Deriso and his supporters are now beginning to speak up. The recall comes after a number of issues and controversy surrounding the chairman's time in office. But, not all of the community agree with that...
