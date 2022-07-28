www.outerbanksvoice.com
islandfreepress.org
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Fred
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Fred, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Fred, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
outerbanksvoice.com
Warren Charles Joule of Manteo, July 27
Suddenly on July 27, 2022, Warren Charles Joule, 82, of Manteo, husband of predeceased Jean Joule, passed away. He was a proud father of three daughters, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Warren had a love for the Outer Banks and its beaches. Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the...
outerbanksvoice.com
Nora’s Wish- Chicamacomico Treasures & Nostalgia hosts Good Ol’ Days
These dates had been honored with a traditional fish fry and in support of Chicamacomico Life-Saving Station Historic Site since the tiny cottage shop’s establishment in 2012 until the first year of the pandemic. Now, Good Ol’ Days are back!. This tiny cottage gift and nostalgia shop is...
VB Atlantic Park reveals updated look as development moves forward despite delays
Virginia Beach based Venture Realty Group published two images. One shows a view of the complex as it would look if you were looking west from where Pacific Avenue meets 19th Street. The other gives a closer look of the entertainment venue aptly named "The Dome."
outerbanksvoice.com
Southern Shores announces change to paving schedule
The Southern Shores Road improvement paving schedule has changed. Fred Smith will be conducting road improvements to South Dogwood Trail throughout the week starting Aug. 1. Please reduce vehicle speed and proceed with caution. See the Town’s website for more information about the project. http://www.southernshores-nc.gov.
Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.
outerbanksvoice.com
9th Annual Town of Manteo Kids Fishing Tournament
Get your fishing poles ready for the 9th Annual Town of Manteo Kids Fishing Tournament on Saturday, August 13th. Fish, food, and most of all FUN!. Roanoke Island Maritime Museum, 104 Fernando Street. FREE | Open to kids ages 4 – 17 yeard old. Kids 16 and older must...
outerbanksvoice.com
Between Tides author Angel Khoury booksigning at Downtown Books on First Friday
It has been a year since local author Angel Khoury’s debut novel- Between Tides– was published. Along with becoming one of the top books for 2021 on the Outer Banks, Between Tides also received many accolades including a mention in the New York Times Book Review, was designated a notable Fall 2021 Indie Book by Publisher Weekly and has regularly appeared on the Southern Independent Bookseller’s Alliance best-seller list.
thecoastlandtimes.com
New physician arrives in Manteo; expansion plans announced
In a Friday, July 22 video message, Ronnie Sloan, president of The Outer Banks Hospital, announced that a new physician is now working at Outer Banks Family Medicine – Manteo. He also outlined expansion plans for the Manteo office. As previously announced, David Worthen, MD started seeing patients Wednesday,...
The Daily South
Duck Is the Tiny Outer Banks Town You Have to Visit Now
If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it's probably a duck. At least that's what the leaders of the Outer Banks's northernmost community must have been thinking when deciding on a name for their newly incorporated town in 2002. At the time, duck hunting was big time in the bordering Currituck and Albemare Sounds. The abundance of waterfowl in the area gave inspiration for the town's unusual name, and Duck has stuck ever since.
outerbanksvoice.com
Serious injury in KDH vehicular accident
On July 31, a vehicle collision on US 158 in Kill Devil Hills resulted in serious injuries and the closure of the highway for approximately 2 hours. At approximately 8:48 a.m., a 2019 Nissan operated by a 72-year-old male from Gilbert, Arizona was turning left onto US 158 from Prospect Avenue at the traffic signal. A Dominion Power work truck (a 2020 Freightliner) travelling northbound and towing a trailer ran through the red light at the Prospect Avenue intersection, striking the Nissan. The driver of the Dominion Power truck was a 55-year-old male from Chesapeake, Virginia.
Living Local: Elizabeth City’s beauty and charm
ELIZABETH CITY, NC. (WNCT) – Our Living Local segments in July are almost wrapping up. Just two days left with Thursday being a stop in Elizabeth City. There’s a lot to love about Elizabeth City. For starters, like the Pasquotank River. Elizabeth City is aptly nicknamed “The Harbor of Hospitality.” It’s a coastal town with […]
4 in car that crashed into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
outerbanksvoice.com
11th Annual Kill Devil Hills National Night Out Event
Join our first responders and other community members for a family-fun time tomorrow evening at National Night Out. Activities include Free food/drinks, car seat checks, SPCA $5 Rabies Clinic, Space Walk of Currituck, Outer Banks Hotline and many more.
outerbanksvoice.com
A first ride across the ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge
I admit it, curiosity got the better of me. So one day after the delayed opening of the Jug Handle Bridge for traffic — the first vehicle traveled across shortly before noon on Thursday, July 28 — I decided to make the journey. After years of driving to...
Weak dog abandoned at Virginia Beach park, authorities seeking owner
Virginia Beach Animal Control is seeking the community's help after a stray dog had to be euthanized after it was found in horrible conditions at a local park.
outerbanksvoice.com
Albert L. Rhodes of Elizabeth City, July 28
Albert Leary Rhodes, age 74, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Born in Columbia, NC on May 10, 1948 to the late Royce Leslie Rhodes and Anna Voliva Williamson, he was the beloved husband of fifty-two years to Joy Ann Beals Rhodes. Al served his country honorably in the U. S. Marine Corps and retired from active duty at the rank of Master Sergeant after serving twenty years. A Vietnam Veteran, he was a member of the Marine Corp League. He was a member of First Baptist Church Elizabeth City and the Ruritans. Al was active with the Food Bank and Food Pantry. He had a passion for wood crafting, but most important to him was his family.
13newsnow.com
You can camp by the beach at this Virginia state park. But it's not for the faint of heart.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Are you down to load your backpack with camping gear, throw on some hiking shoes and journey through the wilderness?. If you answered yes, False Cape State Park, located beyond the Sandbridge part of Virginia Beach, should be on your list of adventures to conquer.
outerbanksvoice.com
Curtis A. Lee of Camden, July 29
Curtis Alexander Lee, age 61, of Camden, NC passed away suddenly in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with his sweetheart of thirty-nine years, Pam Lee, by his side. Curtis was born in Norfolk, VA on May 8, 1961 to John D. Lee and Edith M. Dowdy Lee. Curtis will be remembered for his hard work, his kind words to others, and his soft-spoken demeanor.
outerbanksvoice.com
No injuries in small plane incident on Hwy 64
A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Highway 64 in Washington County early on the morning of Aug. 1, according to a Washington County Sheriff’s Department deputy. The accident, which occurred near Creswell, came after the plane lost power and the landing gear failed. The plane was carrying only the pilot.
