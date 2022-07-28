ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

islandfreepress.org

Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Fred

Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Fred, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Fred, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Warren Charles Joule of Manteo, July 27

Suddenly on July 27, 2022, Warren Charles Joule, 82, of Manteo, husband of predeceased Jean Joule, passed away. He was a proud father of three daughters, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Warren had a love for the Outer Banks and its beaches. Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Nora’s Wish- Chicamacomico Treasures & Nostalgia hosts Good Ol’ Days

These dates had been honored with a traditional fish fry and in support of Chicamacomico Life-Saving Station Historic Site since the tiny cottage shop’s establishment in 2012 until the first year of the pandemic. Now, Good Ol’ Days are back!. This tiny cottage gift and nostalgia shop is...
RODANTHE, NC
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Kill Devil Hills, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Southern Shores announces change to paving schedule

The Southern Shores Road improvement paving schedule has changed. Fred Smith will be conducting road improvements to South Dogwood Trail throughout the week starting Aug. 1. Please reduce vehicle speed and proceed with caution. See the Town’s website for more information about the project. http://www.southernshores-nc.gov.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

9th Annual Town of Manteo Kids Fishing Tournament

Get your fishing poles ready for the 9th Annual Town of Manteo Kids Fishing Tournament on Saturday, August 13th. Fish, food, and most of all FUN!. Roanoke Island Maritime Museum, 104 Fernando Street. FREE | Open to kids ages 4 – 17 yeard old. Kids 16 and older must...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Between Tides author Angel Khoury booksigning at Downtown Books on First Friday

It has been a year since local author Angel Khoury’s debut novel- Between Tides– was published. Along with becoming one of the top books for 2021 on the Outer Banks, Between Tides also received many accolades including a mention in the New York Times Book Review, was designated a notable Fall 2021 Indie Book by Publisher Weekly and has regularly appeared on the Southern Independent Bookseller’s Alliance best-seller list.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

New physician arrives in Manteo; expansion plans announced

In a Friday, July 22 video message, Ronnie Sloan, president of The Outer Banks Hospital, announced that a new physician is now working at Outer Banks Family Medicine – Manteo. He also outlined expansion plans for the Manteo office. As previously announced, David Worthen, MD started seeing patients Wednesday,...
MANTEO, NC
The Daily South

Duck Is the Tiny Outer Banks Town You Have to Visit Now

If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it's probably a duck. At least that's what the leaders of the Outer Banks's northernmost community must have been thinking when deciding on a name for their newly incorporated town in 2002. At the time, duck hunting was big time in the bordering Currituck and Albemare Sounds. The abundance of waterfowl in the area gave inspiration for the town's unusual name, and Duck has stuck ever since.
DUCK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Serious injury in KDH vehicular accident

On July 31, a vehicle collision on US 158 in Kill Devil Hills resulted in serious injuries and the closure of the highway for approximately 2 hours. At approximately 8:48 a.m., a 2019 Nissan operated by a 72-year-old male from Gilbert, Arizona was turning left onto US 158 from Prospect Avenue at the traffic signal. A Dominion Power work truck (a 2020 Freightliner) travelling northbound and towing a trailer ran through the red light at the Prospect Avenue intersection, striking the Nissan. The driver of the Dominion Power truck was a 55-year-old male from Chesapeake, Virginia.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Elizabeth City’s beauty and charm

ELIZABETH CITY, NC. (WNCT) – Our Living Local segments in July are almost wrapping up. Just two days left with Thursday being a stop in Elizabeth City. There’s a lot to love about Elizabeth City. For starters, like the Pasquotank River. Elizabeth City is aptly nicknamed “The Harbor of Hospitality.” It’s a coastal town with […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

11th Annual Kill Devil Hills National Night Out Event

Join our first responders and other community members for a family-fun time tomorrow evening at National Night Out. Activities include Free food/drinks, car seat checks, SPCA $5 Rabies Clinic, Space Walk of Currituck, Outer Banks Hotline and many more.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

A first ride across the ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge

I admit it, curiosity got the better of me. So one day after the delayed opening of the Jug Handle Bridge for traffic — the first vehicle traveled across shortly before noon on Thursday, July 28 — I decided to make the journey. After years of driving to...
RODANTHE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Albert L. Rhodes of Elizabeth City, July 28

Albert Leary Rhodes, age 74, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Born in Columbia, NC on May 10, 1948 to the late Royce Leslie Rhodes and Anna Voliva Williamson, he was the beloved husband of fifty-two years to Joy Ann Beals Rhodes. Al served his country honorably in the U. S. Marine Corps and retired from active duty at the rank of Master Sergeant after serving twenty years. A Vietnam Veteran, he was a member of the Marine Corp League. He was a member of First Baptist Church Elizabeth City and the Ruritans. Al was active with the Food Bank and Food Pantry. He had a passion for wood crafting, but most important to him was his family.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Curtis A. Lee of Camden, July 29

Curtis Alexander Lee, age 61, of Camden, NC passed away suddenly in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with his sweetheart of thirty-nine years, Pam Lee, by his side. Curtis was born in Norfolk, VA on May 8, 1961 to John D. Lee and Edith M. Dowdy Lee. Curtis will be remembered for his hard work, his kind words to others, and his soft-spoken demeanor.
CAMDEN, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

No injuries in small plane incident on Hwy 64

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Highway 64 in Washington County early on the morning of Aug. 1, according to a Washington County Sheriff’s Department deputy. The accident, which occurred near Creswell, came after the plane lost power and the landing gear failed. The plane was carrying only the pilot.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC

