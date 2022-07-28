Hit-and-run victim calls for Jersey City councilwoman’s resignation, says he’s considering lawsuit

www.nj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hudsoncountyview.com
ocscanner.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hudsontv.com
hudsoncountyview.com
NBC New York
jcitytimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5ny.com
NJ.com
NJ
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1