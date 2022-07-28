Internship Program Comes to an End for Trumbly

bartlesvilleradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Opening Date for Osage Casinos Pushed Back
Supply chain issues affecting construction have forced the Osage Casinos in Bartlesville and Pawhuska to push their opening date back to the fall of 2023. Osage Casinos CEO Byron Bighorse has announced that they plan to have the Bartlesville location open by October 27th and the one in Pawhuska open by November 10th.
Well-known pastor retires, starts new journey with development center
Harrison said this has been a dream of his since 2004 and to finally be able to unveil it as he passes the torch is a great sendoff.
moreclaremore.com
Oklahoma Pizza Company! Menu Looks Awesome!
Many of you may not have heard about the newest downtown development project of Emily and Landon Dean, called the Red Rock Building. This project made space for not one, but two new Claremore businesses: Anvil Axe and Oklahoma Pizza Company. If you like fun, food, family, friends, or just plain have FOMO (fear of missing out), then you need to know what is happening in Claremore.
Tulsa’s Cabin Boys Brewery opening second location in Claremore
CLAREMORE, Okla. — The City of Claremore announced today that Cabin Boys Brewery is going to open a second location in the Lilac District. Cabin Boys literally started with a log cabin outside Tulsa in 2010 with Jeff McIlroy brewing his own beers as a hobby at home. Fast forward to 2017, Cabin Boys opened their first brewery near 7th and Utica.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OSU-COM white coat ceremony
The white coat ceremony is for incoming medical students to receive their white lab coats ahead of the start of classes.
LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa burns down
TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Pub, an LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, burned down on Friday morning. YBR Pub has been a fixture bar in the Tulsa LGBTQ+ community for years. Now, it sits closed and boarded up on east 15th Street. Tulsa firefighters responded and put...
South Tulsa restaurant raises money for high school senior with cancer
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa restaurant took time away from serving customers, to serve one of their own. After Broken Arrow High School Senior Brayden Meeks started feeling ill earlier this summer, his mother insisted blood work be done. It was then he discovered he had acute myeloid leukemia.
41st Plaza splashpad at River Parks temporarily closed
TULSA, Okla. — The 41st Plaza splashpad, located at 41st and Riverside is temporarily closed, River Parks Authority said in a Facebook post. The River Parks Authority said there’s a leak somewhere and it’ll take some time to track it down and get it fixed. There’s current...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State Board Meeting Raises Eyebrows Across Oklahoma’s Education Community
The results of Thursday’s state board of education meeting are drawing strong reactions both on the votes that were made and what happened during the meeting. It was a contentious five-hour meeting. The board voted 4-2 to diminish the accreditation status of Tulsa Public Schools to “accredited with warning.”...
Local mother looking for DDS certified contractor in eastern Oklahoma
Local mother looking for certified Developmental Disabilities Services contractor, to make modifications to her home
Questions remain after state Board of Ed punishes school districts
How will punishments handed down to school districts from the state Board of Education impact the communities? The post Questions remain after state Board of Ed punishes school districts appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
New provision is saving Bartlesville millions on water
A provision in Congress' Water Resources Development Act will allow the city to save nearly ten million dollars to purchase water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
Tulsa Public Schools Accreditation Demoted After A ‘Teacher’ Complained About Critical Race Theory
Oklahoma State Board of Education voted to demote Tulsa Public Schools' accreditation status due to critical race theory claims. The post Tulsa Public Schools Accreditation Demoted After A ‘Teacher’ Complained About Critical Race Theory appeared first on NewsOne.
Work begins on new veterans’ hospital in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Work started Tuesday on a new veteran’s hospital in Tulsa. The project kicked off with demolition on the inside of the Kerr Edmondson buildings in downtown Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. The new medical-surgical hospital will include 58 beds for veterans. Construction on the new building is...
Tulsa Zoo welcomes new tiger, sends older tiger into retirement
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating International Tiger Day with a new Malayan tiger. Five-year-old Batari joins the Tulsa Zoo from Cincinnati. She was a recommended match with their male tiger Gahara. Batari’s arrival is the collaborative work of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) Malayan...
Rescued beagles wait for new Oklahoma homes
4,000 beagles were rescued from a research facility in Virginia earlier this month and are now in the process of finding new homes.
News On 6
City Of Collinsville To Host Fourth Of July Celebration After Supply Chain Issued Caused Delay
The City of Collinsville is getting ready for its Fourth of July celebration this weekend, nearly a month after the holiday. The original celebration was set for the Fourth of July weekend weeks ago, but couldn’t go on because of supply chain problems. Collinsville City Manager Pam Polk says...
More than 200 beagles rescued from testing facility to get a second chance in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — More than 200 beagles are at the Humane Society of Tulsa being cared for until they are processed and then adopted. They are among the 4,000 beagles recently rescued from a Virginia testing facility. They were taken to Tulsa in a big rig because the Humane...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sonenberg to Serve As Undersheriff
It was announced at Monday morning's Nowata County Commissioners meeting that Doug Sonenberg will be serving as undersheriff. Sandy Hadley is no longer working for the sheriff's office. Mutliple resolutions were signed to authorize Sonenberg on all sheriff's office accounts. Sonenberg was working as sheriff's deputy since his stint as...
Comments / 0