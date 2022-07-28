Internship Program Comes to an End for Trumbly

Many of you may not have heard about the newest downtown development project of Emily and Landon Dean, called the Red Rock Building. This project made space for not one, but two new Claremore businesses: Anvil Axe and Oklahoma Pizza Company. If you like fun, food, family, friends, or just plain have FOMO (fear of missing out), then you need to know what is happening in Claremore.

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO