ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Joe Manchin Made His Big Move Just Before His Senate Superpowers Expire

By Matt Lewis
Daily Beast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 14

John Wilson
3d ago

I wish Kentucky's South Carolina Alabama Mississippi and Louisiana and Texas will show their Respect by getting rid of those sorry Republicans in their states the country would be a whole lot better if they do

Reply(4)
16
Timothy Travis
3d ago

and I don't think the people that put him in office is very happy and will show him in November

Reply(1)
18
Hatrick
3d ago

I guess it is true "every man has his price"!🤔💵💰🤥

Reply
15
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Bill Scher
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bill Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Real Clear Politics#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Bbb#Treasury#Fos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate

Comments / 0

Community Policy