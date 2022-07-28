Mega Millions lottery drawing: Winners can remain anonymous in these states

www.foxnews.com
Kevin James
3d ago
Should be anonymous in every state ain’t anyones business who win just puts people in harms way putting their names out there
Ron Neel
1d ago
everyone should be able to have the option to remain anonymous. but then, how could we be sure that those running the lottery wouldn't commit fraudulent claims??remember McDonald's monopoly game??
Shanghai
2d ago
you ever hit a jackpot like this send a lawyer to represent you. That way you don't show your face.
