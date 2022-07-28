ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions lottery drawing: Winners can remain anonymous in these states

By Nicole Pelletiere
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 26

Kevin James
3d ago

Should be anonymous in every state ain’t anyones business who win just puts people in harms way putting their names out there

Reply(3)
49
Ron Neel
1d ago

everyone should be able to have the option to remain anonymous. but then, how could we be sure that those running the lottery wouldn't commit fraudulent claims??remember McDonald's monopoly game??

Reply
5
Shanghai
2d ago

you ever hit a jackpot like this send a lawyer to represent you. That way you don't show your face.

Reply(1)
14
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Lottery#Virginia Lottery#Florida Lottery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
Fox News

Fox News

773K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy