Zoo Buddies: White-Tailed Deer

www.knoe.com
Related
KNOE TV8
59th Annual Louisiana Watermelon Festival in Farmerville ends Saturday
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The 59th Annual Watermelon Festival in Farmerville ends Saturday night. The festival kicked off the final day with the 2022 Louisiana Watermelon Festival 5k Run at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022. All proceeds collected from the run benefited St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
KNOE TV8
Update your shower with decorative tiles
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Interior Designer Jan Strickland joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to show us how to update bathrooms with decorative tiles. Strickland says local stores have a lot of options and even second-hand stores are great when it comes to decor. She brought on these tiles from Holton Flooring & Interiors.
KNOE TV8
Summer Spectacular Team Penning event wraps up another year at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Summer Spectacular Team Penning event hosted by the United States Team Penning Association wrapped up its 3-day event Sunday night. The event began Friday, July 29, 2022 at 4 p.m. at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center. The team penning event by USTPA started 30 years ago at the Monroe Civic Center. For 15 years, the event has been held at the Ike in West Monroe.
KNOE TV8
A new 31 ft. mural is now in Downtown Monroe
On Monday, Gov. Edwards announced $4 million for East Carroll Parish for affordable, high-speed internet. Meet Flower! She's a white-tailed deer at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Health benefits of Avocados. Updated: 11 hours ago. Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about health benefits...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOE TV8
71st annual W.E Cole Cotton States Amateur wraps up at Bayou Desiard
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech golfer Sam Murphy placed first with a ten under. Monroe native Jody Moss also tied for 6th place after coming back from 25th place on day two. Another Monroe native cracked the top 40, Gilbery Grayson placed 37th. Monroe’s Stan Humphries and Sterlington’s Garret Dolecheck both tied for 41st place.
KNOE TV8
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
KNOE TV8
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Ellis brings big baseball names to Ruston for free event. All proceeds benefit the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 29, 2022, that at around 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 913 near Louisiana Highway 915. Jon M. McMurry, 30, of Winnsboro, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAL
3 shot at illegal trail ride in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at an unauthorized trail ride Saturday night that injured three people, including a local high school student. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Crow Street in Cotton Valley. Sheriff Jason Parker says shots were...
KNOE TV8
Grambling legend Wilbert Ellis hosts annual baseball camp
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Grambling State baseball head coach and Hall of Famer Wilbert Ellis hosted his annual baseball camp in his hometown of Ruston. The free camp featured instructors Hank Aaron Jr. and GSU and Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer Ralph Garr.
Body discovered in LaSalle Parish; investigation underway
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Olla, La. near US 165 in reference to a body discovered in a wooded area.
KNOE TV8
Age range estimated on female body found floating in La. river
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have released an update regarding the body of a woman pulled from a river in Catahoula Parish on Monday. The following information was released by the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:. “On Saturday, July 23, 2022, a call was received from a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled
Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting opportunities for the police to issue traffic tickets. The budget implications were serious in Bonita, which receives more than half its revenue from citations. “The Village relies on […] The post In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
KNOE TV8
Unrestrained Winnsboro man killed in Catahoula Parish crash
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnsboro man was killed in a Catahoula Parish crash on Friday morning around 5:00 a.m. According to Louisiana State Police, Jon M. McMurry, 30, was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 on Hwy 913, heading south. McMurry’s vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit several trees before overturning.
Natchitoches Times
Duck Dynasty brothers dig for treasure outside Natchitoches for new show
Jase and Jep Robertson explored the site of Camp Salubrity and Bayou Pierre north of Natchitoches several months ago in search of historic treasure. Their journey was documented for their new show, Duck Family Treasure, in which they search and excavate historic sites in search of artifacts from a bygone era.
KNOE TV8
Terry Bowden confident in his new coordinators
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Matt Kubik was the offensive coordinator at ULM from 2016-2019. Now he is back in Monroe in the same roll and second year head coach Terry Bowden is confident and has high expectations for the returning coach. New defensive coordinator Vic Koenning is very familar with the Bowden family as well. He coached at Clemson and West Virginia with Bowden’s brother (Terry Bowden)
Deputies allegedly find over 5 pounds of narcotics after anonymous tip; Monroe man arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 30, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint in reference to the use and/or sale of illegal narcotics at a residence on the 500 block of Foster Street in Monroe, La. Once deputies arrived at the […]
What Are the Best High Schools in Louisiana?
As we get ready to hear the school bell ring for the new school year, we have just received a list of the top high schools in Louisiana. 2 are new to the top 10 list. A couple of others have fallen off the list. The latest report from Niche.com...
59th Annual Louisiana Watermelon Festival to take place from July 28th to July 30th in Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From July 28, 2022, to July 30, 2022, the 59th Annual Louisiana Watermelon Festival will take place in Farmerville, La. The festival will be located at 505 East Water Street in Farmerville, La. There will be watermelon eating, bicycle races, vendors, plus more at the event.
lincolnparishjournal.com
New LPSO gun range to be open to public
Surrounded by a room full of local government leaders, local police, and members of the public, Lincoln Parish Sheriff Stephen Williams talked about a dream coming true Thursday morning during the ribbon cutting for the new Lincoln Parish Sherrif’s Office Gun Range in Simsboro. “I’ve been here since 1993,”...
Comments / 0