Roofing Contractor from Northwest Storm Restoration, LLC Offers Durable Roof Installation and Repair in Lake Villa, IL

Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7Adrian HolmanMchenry County, IL
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
What Ever Happened to Being "Neighborly?"Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 yearsKristen Walters
nypressnews.com
UpRising Bakery owner ‘outraged’ after village issues letter prohibiting events
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) — The fallout continues for a business in the far northwest suburbs, where damage still remains after the establishment was vandalized last weekend with hate messages. Hours before UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills was supposed to host a drag...
Crystal Lake man, weeks away from retirement, paralyzed after SUV plows into home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Crystal Lake man has been left paralyzed, after an SUV plowed into his home last week.Shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, police and fire crews were called to the 100 block of Heather Drive in the far northwest suburb after a sport-utility vehicle crashed into a house and a detached garage.Police said the driver was headed east on Ballard Road and for some reason went off the roadway just past Briarwood Road, hitting the house.The SUV ended up wedged inside the house on the second floor.The man driving the car was extricated by Crystal Lake Fire/Rescue and...
WSPY NEWS
Wrong-way driver results in seven dead outside Kane-DeKalb County
A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 by Hampshire led to a crash that resulted in seven dead, including a mother and her five children. The crash happened just north of the DeKalb-Kane County line. The accident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in McHenry County on I-90 near Anthony Road. 31-year-old...
WSPY NEWS
Five arrested at convenience store in Oswego
Five people were arrested after an incident at a convenience store on E. Merchants Drive in Oswego Saturday evening, according to the Oswego Police Department. Three boys were arrested and booked for felony mob action and misdemeanor battery. Two were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and one was released.
Woman crashes into van on I-90, killing 7, including 5 kids from Rolling Meadows: ISP
Seven people are dead, including five children, after a fiery, head-on crash on Interstate 90 in the far northwest suburbs.
fox32chicago.com
Nearly 20,000 Cook County residents holding revoked FOID cards — enough to populate a medium-sized suburb
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Nearly 20,000 Cook County residents are walking around with revoked firearm owner’s identification cards, with illegal guns presumably in their homes. Cook County sheriff’s police told Illinois legislators Thursday that "manpower" issues are the main reason why the revoked cards are still in the hands of potentially dangerous people.
rockfordscanner.com
Update: Reports Of Multiple Overdose Victims at a Belvidere/Boone County Park. Active investigation…
Update: We briefly spoke with police. They did not release any information on the scene. Were used during the incident. departments were on scene. This is an active ongoing investigation. Hours after the incident,. Several officers remained on scene processing it for evidence. Police had the gazebo area of the...
1 dead, 1 critical after overnight 2-vehicle crash in Park Ridge
A crash investigation is ongoing.
Missing Mount Prospect woman ID'd as decomposing body found in Waukegan apartment, coroner says
A decomposing body found in a Waukegan apartment has been identified as a missing Mount Prospect woman, the Lake County coroner confirms.
Fire crews battle house fire in Kildeer; no injuries reported
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple agents respond to a massive house fire in northwest suburban Kildeer. Crews arrived at the fire at the two-and-a-half-story single-family home, 21605 Tiffany Court Around 2:30 a.m. The fire was coming from the rear of the home, fire officials said. The Long Grove Fire Department says 10 to 12 tankers were used as there were no hydrants in the neighborhood. Four occupants were evacuated from the home. No injuries were reported.Fire officials say the 8500-square-foot home is a total loss -- estimating the loss to $2.25 million. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Police: Suburban man arrested after painting over Pride-styled fire hydrant
GENEVA, Ill. — A man was arrested Friday for allegedly painting over a Pride-styled fire hydrant in Geneva. At around noon, Geneva police responded to the area of Kirk and State on the report of a defacement. Police said a fire hydrant, which was a part of the “Art of Fire” program, was styled to […]
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
4 teens charged in fire that destroyed Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles
Prosecutors said the teens' ages range from 14 to 17 years old.
Street racers take over intersection in West Pullman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite the city council's best efforts, illegal street racing continues to cause chaos on Chicago's streets. Video shot near 119th Street and Halsted Avenue in the city's West Pullman neighborhood shows dozens of people standing in the intersection as drivers drift, do donuts and rev their engines. Chicago police eventually arrived on the scene, but no one was arrested. Earlier this month the city council passed an ordinance making it easier to impound cars involved in illegal racing and impose harsh fines on those cars' owners.
ABC7 Chicago
Woman with concealed carry license shoots boy, 13, trying to break into parked car in Hyde Park: CPD
CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy was shot Friday after he and at least three others tried to break into a parked vehicle in Hyde Park on the South Side, police said. About 8 p.m., the boy was among "four to five" men who were trying to breach a parked car in the 1100 block of East 52nd Street when the vehicle's owner, a 34-year-old woman, confronted the group, Chicago police said.
Targeted in a Hate Crime Over Kid-Friendly Drag Show, Suburban Bakery Can No Longer Host Public Events
A northwest suburban bakery that was targeted earlier this month in a hate crime after planning a family-friendly drag show was ordered to stop hosting public events because it isn’t zoned for entertainment — a move the store’s owner called a “conspiracy.”. Corrina Sac, of UpRising...
Church community devastated after Park Ridge mother struck, killed
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A community is grieving the loss of a Park Ridge woman described as a “legend” in her church community and beyond. Nataliya Kasiyan, 42, was struck and killed in an accident Wednesday in Baraboo, Wisconsin. A 30-year-old driver struck her and stayed at the scene, police said. Back at home, Kasiyan […]
Chicago 911 dispatcher who helped save officer's life resigns
In his resignation note, Keith Thornton mentioned he quit because he felt he and his colleagues were being neglected.
Cooper Roberts update: Boy paralyzed in July 4 parade shooting out of PICU, breathing on his own
He was also able to eat solid food for the first time, which was his favorite: mac and cheese.
2 seriously injured in I-294 crash after wrong-way driver hits truck near Midlothian: state police
There were some lane closures in place after the incident.
