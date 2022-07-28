1 critical, others injured in 2 vehicle wreck in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An officer with the Traffic Investigation Unit with the Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was critically injured and others were left with non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of River Road and St. Francis St on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, one vehicle was going north on River Road and a second was westbound on St. Francis St. An initial report from police said that one passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries due to the wreck, and others involved were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said it is still too early in the investigation to know which vehicle ran a red light and said they have no suspicions that alcohol was involved.

The crash is still under investigation.