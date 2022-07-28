ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 critical, others injured in 2 vehicle wreck in Amarillo

By Angel Oliva
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An officer with the Traffic Investigation Unit with the Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was critically injured and others were left with non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of River Road and St. Francis St on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, one vehicle was going north on River Road and a second was westbound on St. Francis St. An initial report from police said that one passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries due to the wreck, and others involved were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said it is still too early in the investigation to know which vehicle ran a red light and said they have no suspicions that alcohol was involved.

The crash is still under investigation.

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

