'Average Joe' from Georgia handcrafts 21 butterfly benches memorializing victims of school shooting in Uvalde

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/1/22
The Peach County Sheriff is looking into how an inmate died in his cell on. 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Miss Georgia 2022 gets emotional at her homecoming celebration
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and the city of Warner Robins invited residents to join a homecoming celebration today to welcome back the newly crowned Miss Georgia, Kelsey Hollis. With a wave of emotion as she took the stage for her speech, Hollis says words and conversations stick with her. She explains how when competing in a pageant in Tennessee, a parent acclaimed Hollis for her performance; however, being unable to remember her name, the parent called her "that black girl." These words stuck with Hollis throughout the last year, ultimately helping her realize her true potential.
GBI investigating death of a Peach County inmate
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into how a Peach County inmate died in his cell, according to Sheriff Terry Deese. Coroner Kerry Rooks says 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead at 8:30 Sunday morning. Deese says Campbell had been in the Peach County...
10-year-old Uvalde shooting victim released from hospital
SAN ANTONIO - The last patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was finally discharged from the hospital Friday, according to the University Hospital in San Antonio. "She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future!" the hospital said. Over...
Unborn child dead and more injured after crash in Laurens County on I-16
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman has lost her child and more are injured after a car crash in Laurens County on Saturday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 20 Dublin responded to the crash around 8:54 a.m. on Georgia highway 19 at I-16 in Laurens County.
'Everyone will know exactly what happened': Gov. Abbott promises answers as Uvalde investigations continue
SAN ANTONIO — As his re-election campaign marches on and the state he presides over contends with the aftermath of a tragic school shooting, a continued influx of migrants arriving at the southern border and the fallout of Roe v. Wade's overturning, Gov. Greg Abbott spoke with KENS 5's Deborah Knapp about some of the most urgent issues on Texans' minds.
Three local hospitals awarded $900,000 from Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant program
The Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) announced, on Tuesday, grant awards totaling $9 million to 10 rural hospitals in Georgia as part of its annual Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant program. The program is currently in its seventh phase. Each hospital will receive $900,000 to support initiatives and services that...
Uvalde considers how namesake of Robb Elementary should be remembered after the school is torn down
Annie Robb's violin and music composition written by her brother, Robert, are on display at the Uvalde Grand Opera House. The Uvalde community plans to tear down Robb Elementary School, the site of the shooting on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But it's not certain what will happen to the space once the building is cleared away. In the midst of their grief, Uvalde residents are also considering new ways to still honor Annie Robb — the school's namesake.
Train derailment reported in Dooly County
VIENNA, GA (WGXA) - A train derailed in Dooly County. According to police in Vienna, early Friday morning around one, a wheel on a rail car broke. The mishap caused a "slight derailment". Police tell WGXA no hazardous material was on board. Also, no roads will be closed. CSX is...
Tift Co. students head back to the classroom
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Friday marked the first day of school for several south Georgia school districts. Tift County Schools made it a huge deal for their students returning to school. School leaders emphasized students and staff had high momentum starting off on the first day. They were welcomed with...
Vikings prepare for pre-season game against Tift County
LOWNDES CO. – The Viking football season is set to begin with this week’s football camp and pre-season game versus Tift County. The pre-season game in Tifton this Friday night will kick off at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $5 each and will be available at the gate. Stadium gates will open at 6:00 pm.
