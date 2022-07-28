News4JAX fact checks DeSantis on booster claim. Governor’s office responds

www.news4jax.com
Connie Sage
3d ago
Oh I can't stand DeSantis, I voted for him thinking he was less of two evils. Boy was I wrong, has degrees, family, but no compassion or street smarts!!!!
Deke Rivers
3d ago
"Trust Index?" Sorry Tarik, claiming to be a fact checker doesn't give you credibility. Quoting left-wing activist doctors doesn't help either. Here's a clue for your research: everyone I know who has gotten COVID in the last 9 months was vaccinated & almost all had received 2nd shots, boosters etc.
Nessa
3d ago
Back in Jacksonville Ronnie boy I see! This man Chris crosses across Florida to Tampa in Jacksonville he never goes anywhere else! There are 67 counties in Florida Deathsantis!
