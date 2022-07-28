ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

News4JAX fact checks DeSantis on booster claim. Governor’s office responds

News4Jax.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.news4jax.com

Comments / 664

Connie Sage
3d ago

Oh I can't stand DeSantis, I voted for him thinking he was less of two evils. Boy was I wrong, has degrees, family, but no compassion or street smarts!!!!

Reply(139)
182
Deke Rivers
3d ago

"Trust Index?" Sorry Tarik, claiming to be a fact checker doesn't give you credibility. Quoting left-wing activist doctors doesn't help either. Here's a clue for your research: everyone I know who has gotten COVID in the last 9 months was vaccinated & almost all had received 2nd shots, boosters etc.

Reply(60)
90
Nessa
3d ago

Back in Jacksonville Ronnie boy I see! This man Chris crosses across Florida to Tampa in Jacksonville he never goes anywhere else! There are 67 counties in Florida Deathsantis!

Reply(20)
77
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Osceola County, FL
Government
County
Osceola County, FL
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Osceola County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens

Comments / 0

Community Policy