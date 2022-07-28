ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Public Library launches series of new library card designs

By Erin Robinson
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Library has launched a new series of library cards with fun designs and phrases.

Readers can now pick from cards that say “It’s lit(erature)” and “I like big books and I cannot lie.”

Other cards include cute animal designs and a rainbow that says “Libraries are for everyone.” Take a look below:

If you would like to pick one up, visit your local SPL branch. This could also be your excuse to take a look around the new Central branch.

READ: Central Library now open in Downtown Spokane

