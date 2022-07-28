Indiana Department of Health confirms 3 Monkeypox cases in Tippecanoe County
TIPPECANOE COUNTY — The Tippecanoe County Health Department received a notice from the Indiana Department of Health regarding three confirmed Monkeypox cases in the county.Marion County reports 17 total cases of monkeypox
The DOH says any known contacts of the three confirmed cases have been notified.
Tippecanoe County states, “It is important to remember Monkeypox can be spread through skin to skin contact, respiratory droplets, and touching objects such as bedding and surfaces that an infected person has touched. If you are having flu-like symptoms (fever, headache, chills, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, exhaustion) and/or a newly developed rash, please call your provider.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.
Comments / 0