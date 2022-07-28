Woman charged in boyfriend’s killing shot dead by his cousin in Fort Worth, police say

Beaten with a bat and his neck squeezed by an arm, Jordan Harris was killed in February in Fort Worth.

Mia Rhodes, who had been the 24-year-old man’s girlfriend, and two other people were charged with murder in his death.

Last Thursday night, police suggest, a cousin of Harris imposed extralegal revenge.

Bryce Long shot Rhodes to death as she was in the driver’s seat of her car at an east Fort Worth intersection, according to the police account of the slaying described in an affidavit supporting a murder arrest warrant for Long.

At one point, a laser pointer fell off the Glock handgun Long held as he fired 9mm rounds from his car into hers, according to the affidavit.

At the same time he shot Rhodes multiple times in her head, Long also shot a woman who was a front seat passenger in the car Rhodes was driving, police said. She is expected to survive.

Long confessed in an interview with the police, according to the affidavit.

The day after the killing, Fort Worth Police Department Homicide Unit detectives Tom O’Brien and Paul Vega went to a house in Fort Worth where, in the driveway, there was a Kia Optima they were looking for because it was recorded on a surveillance camera driving behind Rhodes’ car in the area of the shooting scene. They knocked on the house’s door.

Long, 20, was inside, and O’Brien wrote in the affidavit the suspect agreed to be interviewed.

Long said he was driving and saw Rhodes, who had been released on a bond in the Harris case, in her Mercury. He said he knew Rhodes killed his cousin, and he began to follow the 30-year-old woman.

Long said that he pulled next to Rhodes’ car at the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and the East Loop 820 service road, according to the affidavit. He opened fire.

After the shooting, Long drove away, he told police.

Long allowed O’Brien to search the Kia, according to the affidavit. Three fired 9 mm cartridge casings were by the windshield wiper, near the hood.

In Harris’ death, Quincey Parker, 46, and Kevin Kirven, 36, have also been charged with murder. Police and prosecutors have not publicly described the roles that they allege each suspect played in the killing .

The Harris homicide investigation was initiated by DFW Airport Police.

Harris was accused of assaulting and stalking Rhodes last year, according to Tarrant County court records. A grand jury declined to indict him in the stalking case, but Harris served 45 days in jail for assault and violating an order of protection, the records show. Harris was released from jail in August.