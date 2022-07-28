Jozy Altidore to be loaned to Puebla by Revolution

www.foxsports.com
FOX Sports
Chloe Kelly wins Euro 2022 for England with extra-time goal
Football finally came home on Sunday thanks to England's women. A year after England's men's national team lost the final of the European Championship to Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, the Lionesses avoided the same fate by dropping old enemy Germany 2-1 in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 decider at the same iconic venue.
UEFA・
FOX Sports
MLS Highlights: LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
LAFC defeated Seattle after an electric first half. An Own Goal by Jesús David Murillo in the 14th minute gave Seattle the early 1-0 on the road. But LAFC soon found their rhythm, coming at the Sounders defense nonstop eventually leading to a Kwadwo Opoku goal in the 35th minute. Then a Carlos Vela goal in the 43rd minute gave LAFC a 2-1 lead into half. The second half was quiet other than international legend Gareth Bale making his debut for LAFC. LAFC will remain atop the standings in the West.
FOX Sports
Steffen, Horvath debut for clubs in English 2nd tier
American goalkeepers Zack Steffen and Ethan Horvath made debuts Saturday for teams on the opening day of the second tier English League Championship. Steffen, on loan from Manchester City where he was a backup to Ederson, was in goal for Middlesbrough's 1-1 draw against visiting West Bromwich Albion. American forward...
FOX Sports
Alcaraz and Sinner to meet in Croatia Open final
UMAG, Croatia (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz overcame a second set scare on the way to defeating qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to his seventh career ATP final at the Croatia Open on Saturday. With the victory, the 19-year-old Spaniard is in his tour-leading sixth final...
FOX Sports
Lewandowski gone, but Bayern Munich looks even stronger
BERLIN (AP) — Even with Robert Lewandowski leaving, Bayern Munich is getting stronger. The 10-time defending champions have not only signed two outstanding forwards to replace the Barcelona-bound Lewandowski, they have also embellished the squad with a host of other youngsters. Senegal forward Sadio Mané has arrived from Liverpool...
FOX Sports
Royals acquire LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Seattle for cash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals acquired left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations Monday. The 27-year-old Misiewicz, who will be added to the Royals' 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Omaha, appeared in 17 games for Seattle this season with a 4.61 ERA. He was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on June 10, where he had a 3.65 ERA in 13 appearances.
FOX Sports
Bautista Agut wins 11th career ATP title in Kitzbuhel
KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — Third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut cruised past wild card Filip Misolic 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the Generali Open on Saturday to claim his 11th ATP title. Bautista Agut lifted his second trophy this year after Doha in his 21st career final. It was...
