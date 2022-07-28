Jozy Altidore to be loaned to Puebla by Revolution

LAFC defeated Seattle after an electric first half. An Own Goal by Jesús David Murillo in the 14th minute gave Seattle the early 1-0 on the road. But LAFC soon found their rhythm, coming at the Sounders defense nonstop eventually leading to a Kwadwo Opoku goal in the 35th minute. Then a Carlos Vela goal in the 43rd minute gave LAFC a 2-1 lead into half. The second half was quiet other than international legend Gareth Bale making his debut for LAFC. LAFC will remain atop the standings in the West.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO