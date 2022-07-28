ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Farewell to a VERY good boy! Cops line up to say final goodbye to Shadow, an eight-year K-9 veteran who developed terminal illness after retiring

A Louisiana police K-9 who served alongside cops working in narcotics and criminal apprehension received an emotional goodbye from his fellow officers.

Shadow was a K-9 for the Shreveport Police Department for nearly eight years, working alongside handler Corporal Andrew Presley.

The police pooch had to retire due to medical issues, according to a statement from the department on Facebook.

While he's spent the last few years with a human family in retirement, it was recently discovered that he had a terminal illness. Because of that, Shadow's co-workers wanted to celebrate him while they still had the chance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29MmGb_0gwb4JeI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34pK0L_0gwb4JeI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35K64c_0gwb4JeI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NLhyg_0gwb4JeI00
The department allowed him an honor walk at University Veterinary Hospital on July 12.

Former teammates and other officers from surrounding community police departments came to celebrate Shadow.

Shadow has since died but will be honored one more time with a private funeral at the department's K9 cemetery.

A support group for the city's K9 unit wrote: 'Today a true hero crossed the rainbow bridge into rest. Due to health reasons K9 Shadow passed peacefully surrounded by his handler Cpl A. Presley and family. K9 Shadow a true hero, sweet, and hardworking boy passed by the honor walk and leaned against everyone lining the hallway.'

In a statement, the department wrote: 'Please keep the Shreveport Police K9 Unit in your thoughts and prayers. Good boy Shadow.'

Comments / 18

M M
3d ago

To me if he can still walk n meet ppl and wag the tail. Unless he was in screaming pain I'd carry him every where and hand feed him, I wonder if they're like race horses, bc they can't race they're killed but otherwise they can live on a farm just eating.

Reply(2)
4
twilight
3d ago

thanks u for your service 😘 rip we will miss u God bless

Reply
13
Oregon 20
3d ago

Thank you for your service Shadow💙🖤🙏💙🖤🙏💙🖤🙏

Reply
12
 

