Music

Tyler Hubbard & Wife Hayley Relive 'Dating Days' On Last-Minute Trip

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, recently took a stroll down memory lane when she joined him on tour earlier in the week. Hayley shared a few snapshots on Instagram on Thursday (July 28), sharing that she felt as though “ we were reliving out dating days on the road without kids .” She said of her last-minute trip:

“Made the (very) last-minute decision to join Tyler on tour earlier this week. Felt like we were reliving our dating days on the road without kids, taking a southwest flight to the Midwest and driving 2 hours to the middle of nowhere. Highly recommend a spur of the moment road trip and date day in a random city with your significant other.”

Hubbard posed and smiled for a few snapshots with his wide. He’s been releasing a few singles that serve as the first of his solo endeavors, including “ Way Home ,” “ 35’s ,” and “5 Foot 9,” a sweet tribute to Hayley. She gushed with excitement and cried “happy tears” the day it released : “It’s been so incredible watching you pour your heart into these songs [Tyler Hubbard] and I can’t wait for the world to finally get a little glimpse of it today. I couldn’t be more proud of you and the journey that you’ve been on in the last couple years and i can’t put into words how lucky I am to have a front row seat to watch you create music that’s so uniquely you.”

Hubbard is getting ready to join Keith Urban and Ingrid Andress on Urban's tour this fall . See Hayley's latest post about joining her superstar husband on tour here :

