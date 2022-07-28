New York City prosecutor defends going easy on teen who brutally attacked cop

www.foxnews.com
Abdul Malik
3d ago
people just go about their day like this is normal. this is not normal. where I'm from if you assault an officer it's almost automatic prison.
Reply(1)
16
Michelle
3d ago
he needs to be removed NOW he has a big part in why these kids are the way they because they know they not doing time
Reply
31
Abdul Malik
3d ago
Im not a big fan of the police right now but this is nuts. first of all at 16 ur not a boy ur a man. and secondly any aggressive touching of any kind to a person in authority should be an automatic felony. this move by this prosecutor is stunning, actually
Reply(3)
14
Comments / 38