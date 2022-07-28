House group moves to label Russia as terrorist state

www.politico.com
Jamie Kelly
2d ago
Good. Should have been done decades ago. Russia has always been evil and an enemy. Can’t trust them, EVER.
Reply(1)
5
Rick Russell
3d ago
Congress and the Obiden administration should be labeled a terrorist organization
Reply(1)
5
James Woods
2d ago
Democrats ... A man is not a man. A woman is not a woman. Inflation is not inflation. A recession is not a recession. A vaccine is not a vaccine. An open border is not an open border. If you don't believe these things - you're a science denier.
Reply(1)
2
Comments / 36