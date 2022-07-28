ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City Housing Authority providing free computers for families

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02WEUO_0gwb44Ue00

The Jersey City Housing Authority is giving families free computers.

The organization announced they are providing 150 computers to give underprivileged families a chance to have computer access as well as access to education opportunities for children.

"This support is critical to addressing the divide that exists in public housing,” said Jersey City Housing Authority Executive Director Vivian Brady-Phillips. “Nationally and at the Jersey City Housing Authority, only about 30% of residents had internet access as of 2019 and even fewer had access to tablets and computers in the home."

A portion of computer donations will go to the children of the Boys and Girls Club of Hudson County.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
Jersey City, NJ
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Computers#The Jersey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
News 12

News 12

96K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy