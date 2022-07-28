Jersey City Housing Authority providing free computers for families

The Jersey City Housing Authority is giving families free computers.

The organization announced they are providing 150 computers to give underprivileged families a chance to have computer access as well as access to education opportunities for children.

"This support is critical to addressing the divide that exists in public housing,” said Jersey City Housing Authority Executive Director Vivian Brady-Phillips. “Nationally and at the Jersey City Housing Authority, only about 30% of residents had internet access as of 2019 and even fewer had access to tablets and computers in the home."

A portion of computer donations will go to the children of the Boys and Girls Club of Hudson County.