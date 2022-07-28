Ex-Paterson police officer charged with assault, misconduct

A former Paterson police officer has been indicted on assault and misconduct charges for an incident all caught on another officer's body cam.

While on duty, officer Spencer Finch allegedly assaulted a man involved in a domestic dispute and then filed a false police report to attempt to cover up what happened. The victim was handcuffed when the assault took place.

An arraignment date has yet to be set.

The charges against Finch carry a minimum of five years in prison.