Paterson, NJ

Ex-Paterson police officer charged with assault, misconduct

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A former Paterson police officer has been indicted on assault and misconduct charges for an incident all caught on another officer's body cam.

While on duty, officer Spencer Finch allegedly assaulted a man involved in a domestic dispute and then filed a false police report to attempt to cover up what happened. The victim was handcuffed when the assault took place.

An arraignment date has yet to be set.

The charges against Finch carry a minimum of five years in prison.

Law Enforcement
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

