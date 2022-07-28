ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillary Clinton endorses Karen Bass in Los Angeles mayoral race

By Jared Gans
 3 days ago
Hillary Clinton endorsed Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) Thursday in the Los Angeles mayoral race, saying Bass is a “proven leader” who will be able to solve the city’s problems.

Bass, who has served in the House since 2011, is set to face real estate developer Rick Caruso (D) in a runoff in November after the two advanced from a nonpartisan primary in June, but did not receive a majority. Incumbent Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) is term-limited and unable to run for a third term, having served since 2013.

“I’m proud to endorse Karen Bass for mayor of Los Angeles because she’s a proven leader who will bring Angelenos together to solve problems while championing women’s rights and opportunities for young people,” Clinton said in a release announcing her endorsement.

Bass said in the release that she is “honored” to have support from Clinton, who she said is a “trailblazing leader who understands how high the stakes in this election are for women and for everyone whose rights are under attack.”

“I’m proud to have worked with Secretary Clinton in Los Angeles, Washington and overseas on issues we both care about, including reforms to keep children and families from homelessness and to stop cycles of poverty,” Bass said.

Bass has also received endorsements from a variety of left-leaning politicians and organizations, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as well as EMILY’s List.

Clinton’s endorsement of Bass puts her in opposition to a group of high-profile celebrities who have endorsed Caruso, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry.

The release states that Bass is running for mayor to solve Los Angeles’ “crises” of homelessness, public safety and affordability. It states that Bass has remained on the side of advancing people’s rights and equality throughout the entirety of her career.

It also claims that Caruso has a “long history” of supporting Republicans and organizations that are against abortion rights and notes that he served as an adviser to former President Trump. Caruso was registered as a Republican throughout much of his life before recently switching to become a Democrat.

