Detroit firefighter rescued from collapsed home, others hurt

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit firefighter was rescued Thursday after being trapped in a burning vacant home that collapsed, officials said.

Two firefighters originally were trapped in the structure on the city’s east side but one was freed quickly, said James Harris, a Detroit Fire Department spokesman.

At least five other firefighters were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, heat-related complaints and other injuries, Harris said. Their medical conditions were not immediately available.

Other details on the collapse and fire were not immediately available, Harris said.

Television footage from the scene showed groups of firefighters working to clear debris and the trapped firefighter being freed after an hour and placed on a stretcher.