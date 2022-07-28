ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Which countries banned Gatorade?

By Tereza Shkurtaj
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FB9HF_0gwb3O6800

GATORADE is an iconic drink known throughout the sports world.

However, the popular athletic beverage has been banned in certain countries around the globe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8jwL_0gwb3O6800
North American drinks can contain BVO at up to 15 parts per million (ppm) Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Which countries banned Gatorade?

Gatorade contained an essential ingredient called brominated vegetable oil (BVO) which, according to The Guardian, is used " to stop ingredients in fruit-flavoured soft drinks from separating out."

The ingredient was banned by the European Union in 2012, and as result, the sports drink was discontinued in Europe and Japan.

North American drinks, however, can contain BVO at up to 15 parts per million (ppm).

In an attempt to increase its global exposure, Gatorade removed the ingredient from its beverages in 2013 and signed sponsorships with major athletes to promote their marketing in European countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKatg_0gwb3O6800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22v9m7_0gwb3O6800

Nonetheless, Gatorade's vibrant colors derive from artificial food dyes, Yellow 5 and Yellow 6, both of which are banned in foods for infants and children in the European Union and must carry a warning label if present in foods or drinks, according to Slate.

"Many major food companies in the U.S. use artificial food dyes in America—while selling naturally colored or dye-free versions in Europe," the outlet reports, which is why Gatorade is still legal here.

Norway and Austria have taken measures into their own hands and completely banned Yellow 5, Yellow 6 and Red 40 in their countries.

Who created Gatorade?

Gatorade was invented at the University of Florida in 1965 and is produced today by PepsiCo.

It was created as a recovery drink for Gator football players to fuel their performance with electrolytes, which are essential minerals.

Gatorade dominates the sports drinks market as the official sponsor of many athletes and teams.

It often competes with other beverages of its kind including Powerade, Vitaminwater and the UK's Lucozade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EfT4m_0gwb3O6800
Gatorade contains artificial food dyes: Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Who does Gatorade sponsor?

One of Gatorade's largest sponsors in Europe is football legend, Lionel Messi.

The company's commercials feature some of the most famous athletes including Serena Williams and Usain Bolt.

In 2022, Gatorade released its GATORADE Fit - a new hydration drink that has no added sugar, no artificial sweeteners, and no added colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HII3d_0gwb3O6800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SyBXq_0gwb3O6800

The commercial featured American hurdler and sprinter, Sydney McLaughlin, yoga teacher, Jessamyn Stanley, and fitness instructor, Cody Rigsby.

The sports drink has even partnered with Serena in a first-of-its-kind collaboration to design a custom Serena Williams Gx bottle.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Jessamyn Stanley
Person
Sydney Mclaughlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Drinks#Gatorade#Sports Drink#Food Dyes#Food Drink#Beverages#Guardian#The European Union#North American#Bvo#European#Slate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Norway
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
635K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy