GATORADE is an iconic drink known throughout the sports world.

However, the popular athletic beverage has been banned in certain countries around the globe.

North American drinks can contain BVO at up to 15 parts per million (ppm) Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Which countries banned Gatorade?

Gatorade contained an essential ingredient called brominated vegetable oil (BVO) which, according to The Guardian, is used " to stop ingredients in fruit-flavoured soft drinks from separating out."

The ingredient was banned by the European Union in 2012, and as result, the sports drink was discontinued in Europe and Japan.

North American drinks, however, can contain BVO at up to 15 parts per million (ppm).

In an attempt to increase its global exposure, Gatorade removed the ingredient from its beverages in 2013 and signed sponsorships with major athletes to promote their marketing in European countries.

Nonetheless, Gatorade's vibrant colors derive from artificial food dyes, Yellow 5 and Yellow 6, both of which are banned in foods for infants and children in the European Union and must carry a warning label if present in foods or drinks, according to Slate.

"Many major food companies in the U.S. use artificial food dyes in America—while selling naturally colored or dye-free versions in Europe," the outlet reports, which is why Gatorade is still legal here.

Norway and Austria have taken measures into their own hands and completely banned Yellow 5, Yellow 6 and Red 40 in their countries.

Who created Gatorade?

Gatorade was invented at the University of Florida in 1965 and is produced today by PepsiCo.

It was created as a recovery drink for Gator football players to fuel their performance with electrolytes, which are essential minerals.

Gatorade dominates the sports drinks market as the official sponsor of many athletes and teams.

It often competes with other beverages of its kind including Powerade, Vitaminwater and the UK's Lucozade.

Gatorade contains artificial food dyes: Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Who does Gatorade sponsor?

One of Gatorade's largest sponsors in Europe is football legend, Lionel Messi.

The company's commercials feature some of the most famous athletes including Serena Williams and Usain Bolt.

In 2022, Gatorade released its GATORADE Fit - a new hydration drink that has no added sugar, no artificial sweeteners, and no added colors.

The commercial featured American hurdler and sprinter, Sydney McLaughlin, yoga teacher, Jessamyn Stanley, and fitness instructor, Cody Rigsby.

The sports drink has even partnered with Serena in a first-of-its-kind collaboration to design a custom Serena Williams Gx bottle.