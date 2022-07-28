2 suspects arrested following theft of catalytic converters at Toyota of Victoria

VICTORIA, Texas – Officers with 4th Platoon of the Victoria Police Department responded to Toyota of Victoria, 5902 N. Navarro Street, at 4:06 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, in reference to catalytic converters possibly being stolen from vehicles.

Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle leaving the parking lot. They then conducted an investigative stop when the vehicle sped off. Officials initiated a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, a reciprocating saw was thrown from the vehicle.

The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit and deployed “spike strips.” The suspect vehicle partially disabled in the 17000 block of US Highway 59 N. The passenger, later identified as 23-year-old Joseph Segura, of Houston, then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A VPD officer chased Segura and apprehended him a short distance away.

The suspect vehicle travelled a little further before the the driver and another passenger abandoned it. Inside of the vehicle, officers found three catalytic converters. They confirmed all three were stolen from vehicles at Toyota of Victoria.

The VPD Texas Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority detectives and the US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force assisted with the apprehension of the driver, 23-year-old Christian Young, of Bacliff, Texas.

Officers arrested suspects Christian Young (left) and Joseph Segura (right) for multiple charges, including Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts.

Law enforcement arrested Segura and Young for the following charges:

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence

Theft – Motor Vehicle Parts

Evading Arrest or Detention – Foot

Possession of Marijuana <2OZ

Additionally, officers arrested Segura for Possession of a Criminal Instrument. They also arrested Young for an additional charge of Evading Arrest or Detention in a Vehicle. Officials transported both to the Victoria County Jail.

Law enforcement have not yet located the third offender.

The Victoria Police Department provided the above information and photos.