Cleveland man says rats are taking over his house because of city lot

www.cleveland19.com
Original Ambassador
3d ago
The city of Cleveland and the Health Department need to get involved. We are all living in a JUNGLE with animals because City won't come out to give citations to NASTY NEIGHBORS! Mattresses in yards for MONTHS!
Reply
9
Basil Hayden
3d ago
Go down to the cat pound feed the cats for a few days, in a week, problem solved. the Chinese have been doing it for centuries.!!!
Reply
5
Yvonne McCaskill
3d ago
But they will give a resident a 250$ ticket if your grass is slightly high with no problem 🤔
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMiddleburg Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Comments / 15