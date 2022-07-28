ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland man says rats are taking over his house because of city lot

By Aria Janel
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago
Original Ambassador
3d ago

The city of Cleveland and the Health Department need to get involved. We are all living in a JUNGLE with animals because City won't come out to give citations to NASTY NEIGHBORS! Mattresses in yards for MONTHS!

Basil Hayden
3d ago

Go down to the cat pound feed the cats for a few days, in a week, problem solved. the Chinese have been doing it for centuries.!!!

Yvonne McCaskill
3d ago

But they will give a resident a 250$ ticket if your grass is slightly high with no problem 🤔

