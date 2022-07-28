Maryland woman wins $101,340 -- her third lottery jackpot in six years

July 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman collected a $101,340 prize from the lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game after previously winning lottery prizes of $30,000 and $35,671.

The 49-year-old Glen Burnie woman told Maryland Lottery officials that she and her husband placed a Superfecta wager for 20 races on horses 7, 11, 6 and 9 when they played Racetrax at the Clinton Valero gas station last week.

She said they continued to go about their day, and her husband later remembered to check the results of the virtual race using the lottery's mobile app.

"I said, 'Whoa, we finally got it,'" the husband recalled.

"He called me in to show me and I was like, 'Really? Are you sure?'" the wife said.

The couple won a total prize of $101,340.

The woman previously won a $30,000 Keno prize in 2016, followed by a $35,671 Racetrax prize three months later.

The couple said their latest winnings will go toward paying bills.