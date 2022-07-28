ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland woman wins $101,340 -- her third lottery jackpot in six years

By Ben Hooper
 3 days ago
July 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman collected a $101,340 prize from the lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game after previously winning lottery prizes of $30,000 and $35,671.

The 49-year-old Glen Burnie woman told Maryland Lottery officials that she and her husband placed a Superfecta wager for 20 races on horses 7, 11, 6 and 9 when they played Racetrax at the Clinton Valero gas station last week.

She said they continued to go about their day, and her husband later remembered to check the results of the virtual race using the lottery's mobile app.

"I said, 'Whoa, we finally got it,'" the husband recalled.

"He called me in to show me and I was like, 'Really? Are you sure?'" the wife said.

The couple won a total prize of $101,340.

The woman previously won a $30,000 Keno prize in 2016, followed by a $35,671 Racetrax prize three months later.

The couple said their latest winnings will go toward paying bills.

Comments / 28

John Moore
3d ago

it's interesting how some people seem to be lucky and others seem to have horrible luck it can't be chance and makes you wonder what causes that to happen

Marvin Hagler
2d ago

Midas touch...lol...But seriously I worked with a guy in MD who played the SAME numbers since the 80s( he said) and when I met him after 00 he would hit for SOMETHING every other week hundreds to low thousands...He taught his system to other people and the few that kept up..started winning

Hugh Blo
2d ago

Good for them!! Good thoughts ,good words ,good deeds. some ppl are using the law of attraction and don't realize they are. The universe will give you wat u think about, good thoughts ,good things.. same with Bad. it doesn't judge,it only knows wat u think or tell it. it's ancient. knowledge. Synchronicity, there are no coincidences. look up the L.O.A. interesting stuff,but gotta have an open mind.

