Operational meetings continue

After a hiatus of a couple of years, the Recreation Centers of Sun City West will resume monthly GM Operational meetings in September.

The meetings provide a chance for the general manager to update the board in an informal setting on various issues affecting the association, and to answer questions from directors. Because a quorum of the board is likely to be in attendance, these meetings are open to the community and agendas are posted at least 48 hours in advance. The meetings will not be broadcast or recorded for YouTube.

The first meeting will be 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in the governing board conference room at R.H. Johnson Rec Center, 19803 R.H. Johnson. Subsequent meetings will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month, also in the governing board conference room.

The general manager operational meetings are discussed in Bylaw 4.07, which can be found on BoardDocs, gb.suncitywest.com:

“The purpose of this meeting is for the general manager to provide to the available directors a written report regarding association business and operations; provide status on budgets and projects; discuss plans and schedules. These meetings are also for the purpose of the governing board setting agendas for upcoming Board meetings, identifying issues that need to be discussed in a regular meeting or workshop, reviewing recommendations from committees, reviewing progress related to unfinished business and conducting hearings at the request of an owner member.”

For additional information call the governing board office 623-544-6115.