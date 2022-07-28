Exponent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Exponent Inc. (EXPO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $25.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 49 cents.

The engineering and scientific consulting company posted revenue of $130.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $118.2 million.

