ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City West, AZ

Sun City West operational meetings to continue

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2KGY_0gwawZ8e00

After a hiatus of a couple of years, the Recreation Centers of Sun City West will resume monthly GM Operational meetings in September.

The meetings provide a chance for the general manager to update the board in an informal setting on various issues affecting the association, and to answer questions from directors. Because a quorum of the board is likely to be in attendance, these meetings are open to the community and agendas are posted at least 48 hours in advance. The meetings will not be broadcast or recorded for YouTube.

The first meeting will be 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in the governing board conference room at R.H. Johnson Rec Center, 19803 R.H. Johnson. Subsequent meetings will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month, also in the governing board conference room.

The general manager operational meetings are discussed in Bylaw 4.07, which can be found on BoardDocs, gb.suncitywest.com:

“The purpose of this meeting is for the general manager to provide to the available directors a written report regarding association business and operations; provide status on budgets and projects; discuss plans and schedules. These meetings are also for the purpose of the governing board setting agendas for upcoming Board meetings, identifying issues that need to be discussed in a regular meeting or workshop, reviewing recommendations from committees, reviewing progress related to unfinished business and conducting hearings at the request of an owner member.”

For additional information call the governing board office 623-544-6115.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sun City West, AZ
Government
City
Sun City West, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Gm Operational#R H Johnson Rec Center#Gb Suncitywest Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Sun City West Independent

Sun City West Independent

Sun City West, AZ
854
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-west-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy