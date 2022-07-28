Infinera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Infinera Corp. (INFN) on Thursday reported a loss of $55.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $358 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $350.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Infinera said it expects revenue in the range of $360 million to $400 million.

