Kalamazoo, MI

Deputies: 2 gas station robberies may be linked

By Rachel Van Gilder
 3 days ago

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say armed robberies at two Kalamazoo-area gas stations early Thursday may be related.

The first robbery happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Speedway on Drake Road near KL Avenue in Oshtemo Township. A short time later, the Shell on W. Main Street near Drake, a little more than a mile away, was robbed.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says in both cases, the robbers showed a black handgun and took off in either a gray Dodge Challenger or a gray Dodge Charger.

Deputies say they are working with city of Kalamazoo police and Michigan State Police.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Public Safety
WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

