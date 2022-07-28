Tampa wants to let voters decide on housing emergency

Affordable housing activists walk inside Tampa City Hall to listen to a Tampa City Council staff report on rent stabilization on Feb. 24, 2022. Council members on Thursday voted to move forward with a plan for a ballot measure that would direct the city to declare a housing emergency and, in turn, allow it to limit rent increases. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

TAMPA — City Council members voted Thursday to move forward with a plan to let residents decide whether the city should declare a housing emergency.

If the measure makes it onto the November general election ballot, and if voters approve it, the city would be allowed to cap rent increases.

Council member Orlando Gudes brought the idea to the table during Thursday’s meeting, along with a draft of the housing emergency ordinance.

The council voted 6-1 to have city attorneys write a formal version. They’ll have to approve the ordinance Aug. 18, in time to meet the deadline for November ballot measures. A first public reading of the measure is set for the council’s Aug. 4 meeting.

Gudes cited skyrocketing rental rates and spikes in homelessness in tandem with the region’s growth in recent years.

He said he could no longer stand to hear from families who “are forced between choosing rent and choosing the necessities of life.”

“I’ve had my lights turned off. I’ve gone without eating,” he said. “I’m doing this because I understand what some of these people are talking about.”

Gudes’ draft proposes two kids of rent limits: Landlords would only be able to increase rent on a given unit once in a 12-month period, and those increases would be capped at 5% or the average Consumer Price Index increase from the previous year, whichever is lower.

State laws on rent control, which give cities limited options for stabilization, could set up legal challenges should the ordinance pass — a likelihood that several council members, including Gudes, acknowledged.

“I guarantee people in Tallahassee, 20 to each of us, are watching this right now, and they’ve got pen to paper, (saying,) ‘We’re going to stop this, we’re going to preempt this,’” council chair Joseph Citro said. “We’ve got a great lawyer team. … They can fight the fight, we can shake the tree.”