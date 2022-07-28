Arkansas State Police operation nets 22 alleged drug dealers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police announced Thursday it had arrested 22 in St. Francis County after an 11-month undercover narcotics investigation.
Police continue to search an additional eight in the Forrest City -centered investigation.
The arrested are facing felony charges of delivery of controlled substance. Police said the investigation began in August 2021 with undercover purchases of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy. Over 5 pounds of drugs were purchased.
The investigation was coordinated between Arkansas State Police and Forrest City police detectives.
Roughly 60 Arkansas state troopers were joined by officers from Arkansas Department of Community Corrections, Arkansas Game and Fish, 1st Judicial District Drug Task Force, Forrest City Police, St. Francis and Cross County sheriff departments, as well as officers from the Palestine Police in executing the search warrants.
“This investigation and subsequent arrests demonstrate the commitment of the Arkansas State Police to remove drug dealers from our communities and cut-off the supply of the worst and most dangerous narcotics being funneled into Arkansas,” Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police said.
The 22 arrested today were:
- Lonzo Shealy, 44, of Forrest City
- Kirk Mosby, 26, of Forrest City
- Roy Parker, 37, of Forrest City
- Clenton Wofford, 41, of Forrest City
- Theo Walker, 32, of Forrest City
- Jeremy Buchanan, 31, of Forrest City
- Xavier Jones, 32, of Forrest City
- Danny Brimley, 33, of Forrest City
- Joseph Higgins, 30, of Forrest City
- Freddie Gray, Jr., 48, of Forrest City
- Ray Thomas, Jr., 22, of Forrest City
- Kyiler King, 28, of Forrest City
- Emilio Williams, 30, of Forrest City
- Toney Walker, 36, of Forrest City
- Candice Bradley, 34, of Forrest City
- Joey Jones, 33, of Wynne
- Ladarius Hartaway, 30, of Little Rock
- Tevvion Jones, 26, of Widener
- Demitrius Hunter, 33, of Forrest City
- Antonio Neal, 53, of Forrest City
- Timothy Graham, 29, of Forrest City
- Latarsha McMillian, 44, of Forrest City
The eight charged by not yet in custody are:
- Marco Lee, 31, of Forrest City
- Ronald Williams, 30, of Forrest City
- Freshawn Dosty, 25, of Forrest City
- Diante Russell, 31 of Forrest City
- Romero Barber, 30, of Forrest City
- Robert Smith, 31, of Forrest City
- Tyrek Anderson, 22, of Forrest City
- Ronald Scott, Jr., 31, of Colt
Police ask that anyone with information about the suspects which have not been arrested to contact the Arkansas State Police or Forrest City Police Department.
Comments / 6