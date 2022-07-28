ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

One dead in Arkansas highway crash

By Alex Kienlen
 3 days ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Arkansas State Police report a Malvern man is dead after a two-car collision in Hot Springs Wednesday, July 27.

According to the police report, Jesse R. Evans, 42, of Malvern was driving east on State Highway 270 E. when his car crossed the centerline, running into the path of a westbound car. The cars collided, and Evans car, a 1995 Corvette, left the road. Evans was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple in the other car, an SUV with a 81 year old passenger and 77 year old driver, both from Malvern, are reported as being injured.

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

