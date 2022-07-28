CT5-V Blackwing Goes Head To Head Against Camaro ZL1

These legendary American performance icons redefine what it means to be fast.

The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing has been heralded as the worthy predecessor to the CTS-V for a few years now. Along with the CT4-V Blackwing, this incredible muscle car has become an American icon, especially within the performance sedan industry. Under the hood, you'll find an engine that seems more in place in a Camaro or Corvette as it pushes out 668 horsepower. This has made the CT5-V Blackwing a welcome competitor for many new-age performance cars we all know and love. Because of its seemingly unbeatable performance and great looks, many enthusiasts pit their vehicles against the Cadillac to see if the hype is genuinely deserved.

One such car guy was the owner of a 221 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 whose factory horsepower and torque figures seem enough to give the Cadillac a run for its money. However, 650 horsepower and square torque weren't enough for this driver, who required a little more pep in the car's step. After some modifications, we are unsure what sort of power the Camaro is making, but it's likely far more than its stock counterpart. On the opposite side of the aisle, you have the Blackwing, which utilizes no mods except for a set of aftermarket mufflers. Most enthusiasts would likely agree that the Cadillac would be lucky to keep up with the Camaro at their respective power levels.

In typical new-racer fashion, these competitors begin their journey with a simple 40-roll race, allowing both vehicles to show off their performance without the loss of traction typically expected with the launch. When the smoke cleared, there was one clear winner, and it likely wasn't the vehicle you might have expected. While it was practically neck and neck the entire time, the CT5-V Blackwing nearly had the Camaro for dinner. Finally, we got to see which one of these cars was faster, which proved a crazy feat of bravery and fun. Now that all of you CT5-V owners know the situation get out there and have some fun with your Camaro buddies.