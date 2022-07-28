ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Get to know Niles’ Antuan Gardner: Big 22 Contender

By Ryan Allison
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TguE_0gwas8mM00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This year marks the 17th season for our WKBN Big 22, one of the most prestigious high school football awards in the state.

Included in our 2022 preseason contenders is:

Antuan Gardner
Niles McKinley Running Back

Niles High School Football Schedule

Watch the video above to hear from our 2022 Big 22 Contender.

Every Monday at 6 p.m. on WKBN-TV, we will highlight some of the area’s top players from Friday night. These are contenders for our Big 22.

At the end of the season, we honor 22 of the best high school players from the 57 local teams in our coverage area, as voted on by the head coaches and members of the local media.

The Big 22 winners will be announced during a special show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 14 on WKBN-TV. We will also crown our Big 22 Ohio and Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Football
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Niles, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Youngstown, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Get To Know#American Football#Highschoolsports#Wkbn Tv#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Education
WKBN

WKBN

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy