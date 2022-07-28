ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Searches underway at Youngstown prison after weapon-smuggling attempt

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Special response teams are searching the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center after someone attempted to smuggle a weapon into the prison on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, the search began Wednesday and is being conducted in partnership with teams from CoreCivic, the company that operates the prison on Hubbard Road in Youngstown.

The inmates’ movements are restricted while the search is underway.

Full facility searches are a security practice to identify and remove contraband from prisons, according to the spokesperson.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the weapon-smuggling attempt. Charges have not been filed yet.

