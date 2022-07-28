The verdict is in for the Detroit Pistons. ‘Return of the teal’ response is overwhelmingly positive

www.nba.com
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel Maven
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
After the pain of the Sonics’ exit, when will Seattle be an NBA city again?
It was bedlam. Unlike any moment the city had seen in more than a decade. When Kevin Durant, then playing for the reigning champion Golden State Warriors, came out onto the hardwood at KeyArena in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle on 5 October 2018, you couldn’t hear yourself shout in ecstasy. You could only hear the roar of the whole crowd, which included many Seattle luminaries, from Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to the rapper Macklemore, deafening and raucous all at once.
MSU basketball lands top recruit Xavier Booker
Michigan State University basketball just landed five-star recruit Xavier Booker.
Golf Channel
The pressure will be on Taylor Pendrith Sunday in Detroit, and he knows it
Taylor Pendrith will enter Sunday’s final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic tied with Tony Finau for the 54-hole lead at 21 under. It will be a final-round matchup of two of the longest hitters on Tour – yes, Pendrith is Finau-long – and neither player has shot higher than 66 this week.
Roundtable: How Concerned Should Lions Be about Josh Paschal?
Latest All Lions Roundtable focuses on whether Detroit should be concerned about health status of rookie Josh Paschal.
BREAKING: Michigan State men's basketball lands huge, five-star power forward commitment
Tom Izzo, Spartans land an instant-impact player...
Gus Macker draws 137 teams to downtown Flint
Flint, MI -- Hoopers and ballers from throughout Michigan crowded into the Flat Lot in downtown Flint this weekend for the return of the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament. This year, 137 teams competed in the tournament which started on Saturday, July 30 at 9 a.m. Brackets at the tournament...
Former Lions OL Tyrell Crosby accuses team of dismissing his injury complaints
Free agent offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby underwent spinal fusion surgery in December, and multiple doctors have advised him to walk away from football, as Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press writes. Crosby told the Free Press that he is not ready to call it quits just yet, and he also levied some serious allegations against the Lions organization.
