'Brilliant' International Pianist, Music Director Killed In Crash On I-81

A beloved musician and teacher died in a crash on Interstate 81 on Friday, July 22, authorities say.

Caleb Lane Flick, 37, of Lebanon and Harrisburg, was driving his 2014 Volkswagen Jetta at a high speed when he slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped with its hazard lights on in the left lane of I-81 near mile marker 77 as the roadway ahead was closed for construction and traffic was being detoured at 11:39 p.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

The other driver was unharmed, but Flick died at the scene, PennDOT officials and state police say.

Flick was an ELCO High School class of 2003 graduate, who went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts in Music with a concentration in piano from Lebanon Valley College in 2007, according to his obituary.

He was also a member and music director of Faith Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Harrisburg for the last 9 years, where he had the opportunity to organized and created the Concerts on Colonial: A Donald and Dorothy Stabler Memorial series, as explained in his obituary. It was during this series he was able to help "produce the Music of Johannes Brahms which aired on WITF," as stated in his obituary.

He most recently worked as an insurance claims adjustor at North American Risk Service, according to his obituary, but his passion was music so he also taught lessons privately, at State Street Academy, and held a teaching position at Dickinson College.

He was an organist who played regularly at his church, First United Methodist Church of Mechanicsburg, as well as performing at churches across several mid-state counties, according to his obituary and social media.

Not only did he wow listeners by playing the organ regional but as a pianist who performed in Germany, France, and Lithuania. He was even a judge for a piano competition in Germany in March 2022, as detailed in his obituary.

The companies he worked with, his former teachers, schools, and colleagues have been sharing on social media about their loss.

"The tragic loss of Caleb Flick in the fatal car accident last night is still a shock."

“His impact on our academy as a student, an alumnus, and artistic advisor is impossible to overstate. His loss leaves a big void in our hearts, as well as countless friends and artists who were fortunate to have met him,” the international piano academy Feuerwerk Einbeck writes.

"His impact on our academy as a student, an alumnus, and artistic advisor is impossible to overstate. His loss leaves a big void in our hearts, as well as countless friends and artists who were fortunate to have met him," the international piano academy Feuerwerk Einbeck writes.

The entire LVC Music Department mourns the loss of alumnus, Caleb Flick '07.

IN LOVING MEMORY OF CALEB FLICK On this dark and devastating day we mourn our friend, our brother, our soulmate Caleb... Posted by Klaipėda Piano Masters on Saturday, July 23, 2022

“We are very saddened at the loss of our friend and colleague, Caleb Flick. He was truly a part of our SSA family,” State Street Academy, where Flick gave private piano lessons writes. “What a tragedy, and a loss to us who knew him as friend, and colleague, and to the community that he served with his amazing gift. Caleb will sorely missed.”

He was not just known as a pianist and teacher but a singer, "I’ve never heard a set of pipes like his. If Pavarotti had a baby with an Angel, it would sing like Caleb," his friend Hannah Carroll writes.

"I've know Caleb since we were both in high..."

Flick had a great sense of humor, enjoyed reading and watching movies, was an active thespian, and liked bringing people together, according to his friends, family, and his obituary.

"Our family is completely heartbroken at the loss of my amazing cuzant and friend Caleb Flick. You had an amazing sense..."

Flick is survived by his mother Eileen M. (Walker) Flick, sister Hilary Flick, both of Lebanon; maternal grandfather, Ed Ketzel, of New Castle; his extended family, colleagues, former classmates and teachers, friends, and everyone he touched with his music, his obituary and social media shows.

His visitation will be held at Grose Funeral Home, 358 West Washington Avenue, Myerstown from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 29 and his Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Faith Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 1801 Colonial Road, Harrisburg. Family and friends are invited to a time of food and fellowship at the church immediately following the service.

His interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers his family asked that memorial contributions may be made to the State Street Academy, 110 State Street, Harrisburg PA 17101.