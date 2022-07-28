Boy reported missing in Harris County found dead inside washing machine

A 7-year-old Texas boy who was reported missing Thursday morning was found dead in a washing machine, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Troy Khoeler's parents made a missing persons report at about 5:20 a.m. He was last seen in the 4400 block of Rosegate of the Birnamwood subdivision.

Early this morning Precinct 4 deputies reported to a call for service in reference to the missing child.

"Initial units arrived on scene and were unable to locate the child," said the sheriff's office. "Later, the child was located in a washing machine and confirmed deceased on scene."

Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Units and CSI responded to the scene and a follow-up investigation is underway, said authorities.