ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Boy reported missing in Harris County found dead inside washing machine

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DubOH_0gwar7vq00

A 7-year-old Texas boy who was reported missing Thursday morning was found dead in a washing machine, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Troy Khoeler's parents made a missing persons report at about 5:20 a.m. He was last seen in the 4400 block of Rosegate of the Birnamwood subdivision.

Early this morning Precinct 4 deputies reported to a call for service in reference to the missing child.

"Initial units arrived on scene and were unable to locate the child," said the sheriff's office. "Later, the child was located in a washing machine and confirmed deceased on scene."

Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Units and CSI responded to the scene and a follow-up investigation is underway, said authorities.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Birnamwood#Csi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy