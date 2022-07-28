Hillsborough school resource deputies train on how to respond to active shooter

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said school resource deputies are the first line of defense if there is a shooter at a school.

That’s why this week Hillsborough County SRD's are working with SWAT to go through real-life high-stress scenarios where there is an active shooter inside.

Deputies are learning to make quick decisions on how to respond solo, including how to clear rooms and stairwells, and how to access the threat if they were to come into contact with a shooter.

WFTS

"Unfortunately Florida has seen some instances, and we all know this is not a matter of if, it's a matter of when and where it's going to happen," said Donna Lusczynski, HCSO chief deputy.

The sheriff’s office said this kind of solo response training is critical because if there was an active shooter, there is no time to stop and wait for backup to arrive.

"That’s our job, to save lives, that's why we’re here," said Jerome Scott, HCSO school resource deputy.

Scott said even with 25 years of experience under his belt, that this training taught him a lot.

"This training with SWAT is good. I’ve got some new tools in my belt that I can use," said Scott.